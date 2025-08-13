At their mother's funeral in September 2022, the three of them were still together: King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew follow Queen Elizabeth II's coffin. Picture: Phil Noble/PA Wire/dpa

Tomorrow sees the publication of the new tell-all book about Prince Andrew. The scandal comes at an inopportune time for the British royal family. Nobility experts are already calling for King Charles' brother to go into exile.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the British press, the new tell-all book "Entitled", which goes on sale tomorrow (Thursday), is weighing heavily on Prince Andrew.

In his work, historian Andrew Lownie is said to describe the second eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2024, as "sex-obsessed and vulgar".

The book is not yet available to buy, but the first aristocratic experts are already calling for the royal family to definitively renounce Andrew.

"What we are now learning destroys any remaining credibility and makes Prince Andrew a persona non grata," explains ARD aristocracy expert Leontine Gräfin von Schmettow. Show more

The new tell-all book about Prince Andrew will be published tomorrow, Thursday, August 14. The work by historian Andrew Lownie is already causing quite a stir on the British Isles.

According to the Daily Mail, the book entitled "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York" deals with Prince Andrew's "secrets and scandals", among other things.

It is said that Lownie describes Andrew, the second eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, in his book as "sex-obsessed and vulgar" - and accuses him of abusing his royal status.

US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, is said to have once said of Andrew: "We are both notorious sex addicts. He's the only person I know who is more obsessed with it than I am."

The book destroys what's left of Andrew's credibility

The book is not yet available to buy, but aristocratic experts are already calling for the British royal family to definitively renounce Prince Andrew and clearly distance themselves from him.

"What we are now learning destroys any remaining credibility and makes Prince Andrew a persona non grata," ARD aristocracy expert Leontine Gräfin von Schmettow told t-online.

And continues: "Why did Andrew's apparently reckless and blasé behavior inside and outside the palace remain without visible consequences?"

In this context, the 62-year-old recalls the investigations within the palace into Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry's wife, when palace staff are said to have complained about the tone.

The royal family should no longer be seen with Andrew

Traditionally, the British royal family has never commented on book publications in the past. But this time, Leontine Countess von Schmettow believes that action is urgently needed.

According to the aristocracy expert, Prince Andrew could be stripped of his title and the title 'Your Royal Highness' for good. Likewise, King Charles could, under certain conditions, strip his brother of the time-honored Order of the Garter, which is a personal gift from the monarch.

Von Schmettow tells t-Online how important it would now be to distance himself visibly. "The royal family would be well advised not to show themselves in public with Andrew."

Other aristocratic experts go even further with their demands and state that Prince Andrew must now be sent into exile.

