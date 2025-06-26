Entertainer Michelle Hunziker was caught flirting in Milan. KEYSTONE

Michelle Hunziker recently declared that she was single. But recent photos from Milan raise new questions.

Just two weeks ago, she claimed to be single.

Nino Tronchetti Provera is a well-known entrepreneur and is related to the Pirelli family of entrepreneurs. Show more

Mamma mia, that was quick. Just two weeks ago, Michelle Hunziker declared that she was single.

But now new photos have emerged from Milan showing the 48-year-old flirting with Nino Tronchetti Provera - a 57-year-old entrepreneur. The two were spotted holding hands and kissing in the Italian metropolis, fueling the rumor mill, writes "rtl.de".

Hunziker's flirt is no stranger, on the contrary, he is a financial heavyweight: Nino Tronchetti Provera is the founder of financial investor Ambienta and has a fortune of four billion euros. At a dinner together in Milan, Hunziker beamed in an elegant black outfit and rested her head on his shoulder.

Incredibile questa sua attrazione per il basso proletariato 🤣 Michelle Hunziker ama Nino Tronchetti Provera https://t.co/Vovm2ODW2U — enrica emme  (@enrica_emme) June 25, 2025

Michelle Hunziker has learned from the headlines about her love life in the past. She explained that the media hype had put off many potential relationships.

Nevertheless, these snogging photos have now surfaced, possibly hinting at a new stage in her turbulent love life.

Hunziker has been spotted with Tronchetti Provera before

Back in the spring, Hunziker and Tronchetti Provera were spotted together enjoying a three-hour dinner in a renowned Milanese restaurant. However, the pictures did not yet indicate a romantic relationship.

In addition to Tronchetti Provera, Hunziker has also been linked to other men. In February, she was seen in a good mood with actor and Armani model Alvise Rigo on a skiing vacation in St. Moritz. But now it seems clear who her heart beats for.

Nino Tronchetti Provera has three grown-up daughters from a previous marriage and is the cousin of Marco Tronchetti Provera, the boss of tire manufacturer Pirelli. He founded Ambienta in 2007, a company that is committed to sustainability and environmental protection and has branches in several European cities.

