The earliest recommended age for purchasing a cell phone is the ninth birthday. However, the maturity of the child is more important than the age. Picture: Pexels, cottonbro studio

Whether just for emergencies or even for learning: when used correctly, a cell phone helps children to take responsibility and be reachable - on the way to school or on vacation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Parents should accompany their children closely when they first use their cell phones to teach them how to use the Internet safely.

Those who are aware of the risks of unsuitable content are less likely to fall victim to fraud and the like.

Many operating systems have parental controls, content restrictions and the like. Show more

Wish lists, hidden messages or persistent persuasion: children become inventive when they want to tell their parents that they want their first cell phone.

Especially when school starts after the summer vacations, parents or grandparents think about buying a cell phone for their children so that they can be reached on the way to school.

For many parents, the decision is difficult because they know that smartphones are practical, but also harbor risks such as cyberbullying or fraud.

Those who are not yet entirely convinced by arguments such as "but all my classmates already have a smartphone" can test children's media skills in a fun way.

Well accompanied through the net

Whether through shared family cell phones, a children's smartwatch or the use of an emergency cell phone: Children who already have experience with the digital world surf more safely.

However, it is not only the experience of use that is important, but also media literacy. This can be taught by educators in various ways.

Parents and children can playfully discuss the risks of the internet. With the help of role-playing games in which adolescents make their cell phone wishes come true with a magic wand, educators can find out what their child wants to use their cell phone for and which apps they already know.

Checklists also help with the decision, as they summarize important criteria. Unfortunately, children can come across harmful content such as pornography, depictions of violence or cyberbullying on the internet. Educators and adolescents can use guessing games to discuss how to recognize and protect themselves from inappropriate content.

Safety through content restrictions

Once you have made the decision to buy your child's first cell phone, you can use settings and tools to help them use it and manage their digital activities.

Family Sharing for iOS or Family Link for Android devices help to avoid unwanted app purchases or restrict content and screen time.

Swisscom offers guidelines, tips and services for children's media use and helps parents and children to use the internet safely and responsibly. So nothing stands in the way of exploring the digital world!