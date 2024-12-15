Hardly a year goes by without Prince Andrew being involved in a scandal. Picture: Keystone

Prince Andrew appears to be embroiled in yet another scandal. This time it's about an alleged Chinese spy. Has King Charles' second eldest brother overstepped the mark?

According to the British media, King Charles is said to be furious about his brother's latest scandal.

"It's hard to imagine," says royal expert Jennie Bond in the British Mirror, "that Andrew would have the temerity to appear in public with the royal family at Christmas." Show more

He was famously the favorite son of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022, and so Prince Andrew has been able to get away with many a scandal in recent years without really having to answer for it.

But now the 64-year-old may have definitely overstepped the mark.

The reason for the renewed uproar surrounding King Charles' second eldest brother: his alleged links to a suspected Chinese spy.

Andrew could be barred from attending church

According to the UK's Mirror, Andrew may be barred from attending church with the royal family over the Christmas period.

The prince had previously been excluded from the royals' public walk to church at St. Mary Magdalene Church after he was forced to resign from all his royal duties due to his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Since then, Prince Andrew has only been seen in public in exceptional circumstances. The Duke of York has made repeated attempts to change this. So far, they have all been unsuccessful.

Charles is annoyed by his unteachable brother

King Charles' anger at the latest scandal involving his apparently unteachable brother seems to be all the greater now. He is said to have been fuming with rage.

"It's hard to imagine," says royal expert Jennie Bond in the Mirror, "that Andrew would have the temerity to appear in public with the royal family at Christmas."

For the good of the British monarchy, Andrew should spend Christmas away from Sandringham House if possible. The royal family traditionally celebrates Christmas at the royal estate in the English county of Norfolk.

The monarch's brother had become "a recurring embarrassment" for the royal family and "now he is implicated in a potential threat to national security", Bond added.

