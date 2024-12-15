The prince had previously been excluded from the royals' public walk to church at St. Mary Magdalene Church after he was forced to resign from all his royal duties due to his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Since then, Prince Andrew has only been seen in public in exceptional circumstances. The Duke of York has made repeated attempts to change this. So far, they have all been unsuccessful.
Charles is annoyed by his unteachable brother
King Charles' anger at the latest scandal involving his apparently unteachable brother seems to be all the greater now. He is said to have been fuming with rage.
"It's hard to imagine," says royal expert Jennie Bond in the Mirror, "that Andrew would have the temerity to appear in public with the royal family at Christmas."
For the good of the British monarchy, Andrew should spend Christmas away from Sandringham House if possible. The royal family traditionally celebrates Christmas at the royal estate in the English county of Norfolk.
The monarch's brother had become "a recurring embarrassment" for the royal family and "now he is implicated in a potential threat to national security", Bond added.