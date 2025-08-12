Is Prince Andrew fleeing to Abu Dhabi? According to media reports, Prince Andrew is planning to flee into exile. Image: KEYSTONE However, Prince Andrew is not fleeing to Switzerland, where he likes to spend his skiing vacations. Here with his family in February 1998. His exile destination? Abu Dhabi. Image: EPA Queen Elizabeth II always held a protective hand over her son Prince Andrew. But the much-loved monarch died at Balmoral Castle on September 2, 2022. Image: KEYSTONE The revelations surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein case and Prince Andrew's alleged involvement in the parties have weighed heavily on his family. Here at the wedding of Prince William and Princess Kate in London in 2011. At his side are his daughters Eugenie (l) and Beatrice. Image: KEYSTONE The Duke of York was married to Sarah Ferguson from 1986 to 1996. Despite their divorce, the two maintained a close relationship, but did not live together as a couple. The photo was taken in 1988. Image: KEYSTONE Is Prince Andrew fleeing to Abu Dhabi? According to media reports, Prince Andrew is planning to flee into exile. Image: KEYSTONE However, Prince Andrew is not fleeing to Switzerland, where he likes to spend his skiing vacations. Here with his family in February 1998. His exile destination? Abu Dhabi. Image: EPA Queen Elizabeth II always held a protective hand over her son Prince Andrew. But the much-loved monarch died at Balmoral Castle on September 2, 2022. Image: KEYSTONE The revelations surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein case and Prince Andrew's alleged involvement in the parties have weighed heavily on his family. Here at the wedding of Prince William and Princess Kate in London in 2011. At his side are his daughters Eugenie (l) and Beatrice. Image: KEYSTONE The Duke of York was married to Sarah Ferguson from 1986 to 1996. Despite their divorce, the two maintained a close relationship, but did not live together as a couple. The photo was taken in 1988. Image: KEYSTONE

The scandal surrounding Prince Andrew's connection to the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continues to weigh heavily on the royal. The rumor mill is churning: Prince Andrew is planning to flee- to Abu Dhabi. Another royal is already living there in - self-imposed - exile.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ahead of the publication of the tell-all book "Entitled", pressure is mounting on Prince Andrew over serious allegations in connection with Jeffrey Epstein.

According to media reports, Andrew is considering fleeing to Abu Dhabi to avoid possible consequences, while his support in the palace is dwindling.

Spain's former King Juan Carlos I is already living in self-imposed exile in Abu Dhabi following corruption and financial scandals. Show more

Prince Andrew is still under pressure. The publication of the tell-all book "Entitled" is approaching, and the allegations it contains against the Duke of York are serious.

It is about abuse of power and his connection to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In the midst of this turmoil, Andrew seems to have a plan B. According to reports, he could consider fleeing to Abu Dhabi to escape the consequences. This possibility is being discussed at the palace as support for Andrew wanes.

One last trump card?

Despite the increasing isolation, Andrew may still have some supporters who could help him carry out his plans. The question remains whether he will actually take this step or whether it is just speculation.

The coming days will show whether the Duke of York actually has the courage to take this drastic step or whether he will face up to the accusations.

King Juan Carlos also in exile in Abu Dhabi

Spain's former King Juan Carlos I has been living in self-imposed exile in Abu Dhabi since August 2020 after corruption and financial scandals shook his reputation.

The former Spanish king enjoys a secluded life of luxury there, but remains politically and socially controversial. Despite several return visits to Spain, he has shown no firm intention of returning to his homeland permanently.

