Prince George would be the first heir to the throne in the history of the British royal family to break with tradition. IMAGO/i Images

Prince George may be about to make a decision that could break a centuries-old tradition - Princess Kate will decide. The royals could break new ground with their choice of school.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince George could be the first male heir to the throne to attend a co-ed school if he chooses Marlborough College.

Kate Middleton recently visited two day schools in London, as the British "Sun" knows.

The decision about George's future school is still open, as Kate and William's priorities may have changed. Show more

Prince George (11), the eldest son of Prince William (42) and Princess Kate (43), could be the first male heir to the throne to break a centuries-old tradition.

The decision as to which school he will attend after Lambrook could be groundbreaking. In recent weeks, Kate Middleton has been seen touring two day schools in north London, fueling speculation about the future education of Prince George, 11. This is according to the British Sun.

The young royal currently attends the Lambrook mixed private school with his siblings Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6). It is reported that the Princess and Prince of Wales are keen for their children to continue attending the same school. Rumor has it that they may have opted for Marlborough College.

Kate and William's priorities have changed

Should George actually become a pupil at Marlborough College, he would be the first male heir to the throne to attend a co-ed school. However, insiders report that the decision has not yet been made, as Kate visited two schools in December.

The Princess of Wales visited the "boldly academic" University College School (UCS) in Hampstead and Highgate School, which was closed to a "special VIP visitor". These schools would be unexpected choices for Kate and William, whose priorities may have changed in the last year.

Traditionally, royal children attended Gordonstoun in Scotland, but this tradition was broken when King Charles and the late Princess Diana opted for Eton College. Experts are now discussing the possibility of Prince George attending a state school.

Kate Middleton herself has successfully studied at Marlborough College, which has a long list of celebrity alumni. The school offers challenging courses of study and shares William and Kate's philanthropic values. However, there are concerns that Marlborough has become too extravagant, according to The Sun.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More from the Entertainment section