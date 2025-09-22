Back together in London soon? Meghan and Harry - seen here attending a wheelchair basketball game in the Canadian city of Vancouver last February. Picture: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP/dpa

Prince Harry is said to be considering a return to the UK. At a charity event in London, the father of two spoke about how wonderful the schools in England are.

Prince Harry is apparently thinking about returning to the UK with his family.

The youngest son of King Charles recently raved about the "community" in his home country and emphasized the quality of the British school system.

The recent visit to his father, King Charles, is also said to be a further indication of a possible return for the prince Show more

Prince Harry is obviously homesick.

At the "WellChild" awards in London, the youngest son of King Charles raved about the "community" in his home country and emphasized the quality of the British school system.

After five years in California, the royal offspring appears to be seriously considering a return to his homeland.

"He talked about how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children," musician Joss Stone, who hosted the award ceremony, told the British magazine "Hello".

Bringing father and son closer together

Joss Stone also moved back to England from the USA six months ago - Harry is said to have been very interested in her story during the interview.

Another possible indication that the prince will return soon is his recent visit to his father:

Three weeks ago, Harry met with his father Charles for almost an hour to have "tea in private" after more than a year without visiting the royal family, the palace confirmed to the BBC.

The 41-year-old prince then left the royal residence visibly relaxed. The fact that father and son talked for longer this time is considered a sensation by palace insiders.

Harry still involved in charity work in England

Since Harry's move to the USA with his wife Meghan in 2020, known as Megxit, personal conversations between father and son have become a rarity.

The reasons for the family rift in the Windsor household are the multi-part Netflix documentary, Harry's autobiography "Spare" and the regular public attacks in interviews.

Nevertheless, Prince Harry is still closely connected to his home country - because he is still involved in charitable work there to this day.

For example, he has been the patron of the "WellChild" organization, which supports seriously ill children and their families, for 17 years.

