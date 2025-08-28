BUGONIA Alien or human? Emma Stone is kidnapped in "Bugonia". Image: Focus Features © 2025 All Rights Reserved. Jesse Plemons plays an obsessed conspiracy theorist. Image: Focus Features © 2025 All Rights Reserved. Ready for anything in the battle with the aliens... Image: Focus Features © 2025 All Rights Reserved. BUGONIA Alien or human? Emma Stone is kidnapped in "Bugonia". Image: Focus Features © 2025 All Rights Reserved. Jesse Plemons plays an obsessed conspiracy theorist. Image: Focus Features © 2025 All Rights Reserved. Ready for anything in the battle with the aliens... Image: Focus Features © 2025 All Rights Reserved.

"Poor Things" director Yorgos Lanthimos presents his latest delicacy at the Venice Film Festival. In "Bugonia", Emma Stone is mistaken for an alien and kidnapped by conspiracy theorists.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you After "The Favourite", "Poor Things" and "Kinds of Kindness", Emma Stone is once again working with provocative director Yorgos Lanthimos.

In the sci-fi comedy "Bugonia", she plays a CEO who is mistaken for an alien and kidnapped by two conspiracy theorists.

"Bugonia" celebrates its world premiere in Venice, where Lanthimos won the Golden Lion two years ago with "Poor Things". Show more

Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos has long since found his muse in Emma Stone. The collaboration between the two is a recipe for success. "Poor Things" was awarded four Oscars, one of which went to Emma Stone for Best Actress in a Leading Role. And the film won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in 2023.

Two years later, they are returning to Venice together to present their fourth collaboration, the dark sci-fi comedy "Bugonia". As usual with Lanthimos' films, his latest work is full of absurd ideas, shocking moments and exciting socio-critical statements.

The narrative of "Bugonia" focuses on conspiracy theories and the resulting paranoia. Lanthimos explores how people can be influenced and manipulated in this day and age and the dangers of spreading false information via the internet. There is also criticism of medicine - risky experiments are addressed in "Bugonia".

Obsessed with the conspiracy theory

Emma Stone plays Michelle - CEO of a successful biomedical company. She is always smartly dressed, has a self-confident manner, drives an SUV and lives alone in a huge modern house. Teddy's (Jesse Plemons) lifestyle is the complete opposite. He looks like he could start a revolution or carry out an attack at any moment.

And that's exactly what he does. Teddy is obsessed with a conspiracy theory and believes that humans are being infiltrated and exterminated by aliens. He is convinced that Michelle is an alien and kidnaps her together with his undereducated friend Don (Aidan Delbis). The fact that Teddy's hospitalized mother also plays a role adds even more explosiveness to the unpleasant situation.

Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons are on top form

With "Bugonia", Yorgos Lanthimos once again achieves a stroke of genius, which finds its strength particularly in the interplay between Stone and Plemons. The dialog between the two is intense, wonderfully funny - and always pointedly formulated. Both show a multi-faceted, phenomenal performance throughout the movie.

The two also stand out visually. Stone's look transforms from dapper businesswoman to shaven-headed captive whose body is rubbed with a special lotion for making alien contact. Plemons wears his reddish hair long and wild and is dressed like some kind of guerrilla fighter. The longer the movie goes on, the more the madness is written all over his face.

Compared to Lanthimos' last work "Kinds of Kindness", "Bugonia" has a more straightforward narrative, is not quite as eccentric and is therefore more accessible. In terms of brutality and obscenity, he holds back for an astonishingly long time, but still gives them free rein in the final phase. After all, what would a Lanthimos be without "what the f***" moments?

The film also plays nicely with its audience's expectations, steering them in certain directions, deviating and yet returning again: with "Bugonia", Lanthimos returns to his old strength and deals with hot topics in his usual comical, provocative way. His protégés Stone and Plemons are once again on top form.

"Bugonia" will be screened at blue Cinema from October 30.

