Once torture fashion, now a statement of self-determination: the corset has a turbulent history. Thanks to the Netflix series Bridgerton, it can now be seen everywhere again - but with much more scope.

Fabienne Berner

Hardly any other item of clothing is as polarizing as the corset. Women were in pain and couldn't breathe in them, but they were still a must.

Today, society no longer forces anyone to wear a corset, but you can still see them everywhere: under a blazer, with jogging pants, at parties. They are now more versatile - and much less tight.

The Netflix series "Bridgerton", set in the 19th century, helped trigger the trend. Today, February 26, 2026, the second part of the current season will be released. To mark the occasion, blue News tells the story of the corset and how it became what it is today in the video above.

