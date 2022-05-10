Many hobby gardeners fear them: The ice saints in May. But with a few quick precautions, the farmer's rule loses all its terror.

Vania Spechia, Fabienne Berner, Christian Thumshirn

When are the Ice Saints?

From May 11 to 15.

Where does the rule about the Ice Saints come from?

"Mamertus", "Pankratius", "Servatius ", "Bonifatius" and "Sophia" - these are the five bishops and martyrs who give the "Ice Saints" their name.

The farmer's rule, which dates back to the Middle Ages, says that you should be careful not to sow seeds before mid-May. This is because sudden frost on the ground can destroy any gardening dreams.

Even though the climate is warmer today, cold snaps still cause concern among hobby gardeners. But it's not that difficult to be prepared, as plant nursery owner Carla Boschung explains in our video.

By the way: While Mamertus, Pankratius and Servatius (May 11 to 13) are regarded as ice saints in northern Germany, Boniface (May 14) and "cold Sofia" (May 15) are also considered ice saints in southern Germany and Switzerland in addition to Pankratius and Servatius.

Orientation for garden and balcony

But it has been shown time and again that farmers' rules are not fixed rules, but a rough guide. Not every year brings late frosts until mid-May - in recent years they have often not materialized at all. In addition, there are now scientifically sophisticated weather forecasts that garden owners can rely on more easily.

Nevertheless, many tasks for the private garden can be derived from the farmers' rules on the ice saints: The small vegetable and flowering plants grown on the windowsill can now be planted in beds and balcony boxes. Cucumbers and other vegetables, for example, can also be sown directly into the bed. All purchased, non-hardy herbs, dahlia tubers and many other flowering plants are planted out. And the potted plants are finally brought out of winter storage and into the open.