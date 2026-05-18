Anderson became famous through the 90s series "Baywatch" about lifeguards from Malibu. (archive picture) Christoph Soeder/dpa

Pamela Anderson and Tom Cruise are said to have sparked up. The speculation was triggered by reports in the British tabloid press and statements from the stars' entourage.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rumors about a possible relationship between Pamela Anderson and Tom Cruise are currently doing the rounds.

According to media reports, Cruise is said to have been impressed by Anderson's performance in "The Last Showgirl" and there was "definitely a spark" between the two.

The alleged romance has not yet been officially confirmed. Show more

Hollywood stars Pamela Anderson and Tom Cruise are said to have gotten closer. At least that's according to a rumor circulated by the British tabloid "Daily Mail". However, there is currently no official confirmation of the alleged relationship: the people concerned have not commented on it themselves.

Speculation has been fueled by the fact that the iconic lifeguard from "Baywatch" is said to have recently confessed to friends that she is ready to open her heart to love again.

The actress has dedicated the last few years to her artistic career, working to rebuild her image in Hollywood. She has chosen roles that are a far cry from the sex symbol label that was pinned on her in the 90s.

"Definitely a spark has been lit"

According to people close toTom Cruise, he was impressed by Anderson's performance in "The Last Showgirl". "The movie made Pam appear in a completely different light, even to Tom," the source is said to have reported, adding that the two "stayed in touch" after watching the movie. There was "definitely a spark" between them.

Anderson previously had a brief relationship with Liam Neeson, whom she met on the set of 'The Naked Gun'. "If you must know, Liam and I had a brief romantic relationship, but only after filming had finished," the actress revealed at the time.

Mystery remains unsolved

Cruise has also been at the center of gossip in recent months, as he has been linked to an alleged relationship with Ana de Armas. Rumor has it that the relationship ended because the actress felt "uncomfortable" with the speed at which everything was developing.

The mystery remains unsolved as the rumors continue to spread and fans await new developments on this possible new Hollywood couple.

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