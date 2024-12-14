A movie with a single location and a fixed camera: "Here" is set in a living room. The only thing that moves is time. In the middle of it all are Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, reunited for the first time since "Forrest Gump".

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Forrest Gump" dream team Tom Hanks Robin Wright and director Robert Zemeckis have teamed up again after thirty years for "Here".

Hanks and Wright play an ageing married couple in the course of the movie. Their faces were artificially rejuvenated for many scenes.

What makes "Here" special? The film does without a moving camera and always shows the same view of a living room. Show more

Director Robert Zemeckis made a hit movie in 1994 with "Forrest Gump". The story with Tom Hanks and his movie love Robin Wright touched the hearts of the audience. Now, thirty years later, the three are teaming up again.

The drama "Here" takes place over several millennia, but focuses on events in the 20th and 21st centuries. The main setting is the living room of a house built in 1902 with its changing inhabitants. Parties are celebrated, marriages take place, children are born and funerals are held. At the center is the family of Tom Hanks' character Richard Young, who lives in the house for decades.

Director Robert Zemeckis, known for films such as "Back to the Future" (1985), "Forrest Gump" (1994) and "Castaway" (2001), dares to do something completely new with "Here": a film that has only one location and almost exclusively shows the same frame. Apart from two or three scenes, he completely dispenses with moving shots. The camera angle also remains the same and there are no zooms. In view: a living room.

The actor is rejuvenated, which only works visually

Particular emphasis is therefore placed on the set design: The inventory, which changes over the years, is designed with great attention to detail: a floral 70s curtain here, a few balls of wool in a basket there. It almost looks like a doll's house. The costumes also take you back in time.

As the characters are played by the same actors over a period of several decades, artificial intelligence was also used: the actors' faces were rejuvenated afterwards. This works quite well. Nevertheless, Tom Hanks doesn't look like an 18-year-old; his voice sounds far too old for that.

Despite an exciting approach, the movie comes across as rather old-fashioned. The dialog could just as easily come from a film from the 1990s and the scenery seems almost theatrical. The constant jumping back and forth between the different time periods and characters also slows the movie down.

The movie definitely can't keep up with "Forrest Gump". But anyone who likes to mourn old times and would like to see Tom Hanks and Robin Wright as lovers again will not be disappointed in "Here". The unusual narrative style also makes the film a special movie experience.

"Here" will be showing in all blue Cinema cinemas from December 12.

More videos from this section