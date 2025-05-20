Tom Cruise plunges into the next daring adventure as secret agent Ethan Hunt. But how well does the eighth and possibly final installment of the successful "Mission: Impossible" saga fare?

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an action-packed finale, Ethan Hunt fights against the dangerous AI "The Entity", which has the goal of destroying the world.

Spectacular stunts, including an intense underwater scene and an aerial duel with biplanes, provide excitement and a visual spectacle.

Nostalgic flashbacks, familiar characters from previous films and emotional team moments give the film depth - a worthy conclusion, even if Hunt's final mission remains open.

"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" opens on May 21, 2025 at blue Cinema Show more

"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" is the sequel to "Dead Reckoning: Part One". The focus remains on the world-threatening AI called "The Entity".

At the end of the previous film, Ethan Hunt came into possession of the key that can control the dangerous AI. His goal: he wants to prevent anyone in this world from being endowed with such power at all costs and is therefore looking for a way to completely destroy "The Entity".

One of the people standing in his way is Gabriel (Esai Morales), with whom he still has a score to settle from previous missions.

Of course, spectacular stunts are once again the order of the day in this mission. An intense, long underwater scene with a futuristic diving suit leads Ethan Hunt to a nuclear submarine and provides nerve-wracking suspense. And high up in the air, there is a chaotic duel with small biplanes, creating a dizzying effect.

Snappy remarks and witty slapstick interludes provide a nice dash of humor, which is particularly evident in the scenes with Hunt's accomplices, played by Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell.

What also stands out and distinguishes this movie from its predecessors: With numerous flashbacks to the older films and old familiar characters from the first part reappearing, the latest mission also has a very nice nostalgia effect. Emotional moments between Hunt and his team also work surprisingly well.

At the world premiere in Cannes, "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" was applauded several times. However, the question of whether it really is Ethan Hunt's very last mission is not clearly answered. But the emotional action spectacle would definitely be a worthy finale.

What may be the last part of the series will be shown at blue Cinema from May 21, 2025.

More on the topic