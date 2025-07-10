The Man of Steel is back: in "Superman", the titular hero has to save his reputation and decide what he really stands for. Find out in the video whether the movie has what it takes to be a hit.
- James Gunn's "Superman" (2025) opens a new DC film series with a hero who stands for his moral values rather than his superpowers.
- David Corenswet slips into the role of the Man of Steel. British actor Nicholas Hoult has been cast as the antagonist Lex Luthor.
- The film combines classic superhero aesthetics with contemporary issues of strength, morality and hope.
Director James Gunn's "Superman" (2025) marks the start of a new film series in the DC universe. The focus is on a hero who is defined less by his powers than by his belief in good.
Superman tries to lead a normal life as Clark Kent in Metropolis - until Lex Luthor launches a public campaign against him. With the help of powerful meta-beings, he wants to damage his reputation. As the world loses trust, Superman must decide what he stands for - and who he can still trust.
David Corenswet, known from the Netflix series "The Politician" (2019), takes on the role of Clark Kent. At his side: Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, an eloquent journalist. Nicholas Hoult plays the antagonist Lex Luthor. The ensemble is complemented by characters such as the Justice Gang - and Krypto, a flying super-dog who provides unexpected moments as an idiosyncratic sidekick.
The new DC film was shot in Cleveland - the birthplace of the title character - and in Svalbard, Norway, where the Fortress of Solitude blends in perfectly with the Arctic landscape.
"Superman" combines classic superhero elements with current questions: What does strength mean today? And can you stay strong in a cynical world? Find out whether this new approach to the DC universe works in the video review above.
