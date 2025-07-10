The Man of Steel is back: in "Superman", the titular hero has to save his reputation and decide what he really stands for. Find out in the video whether the movie has what it takes to be a hit.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you James Gunn's "Superman" (2025) opens a new DC film series with a hero who stands for his moral values rather than his superpowers.

David Corenswet slips into the role of the Man of Steel. British actor Nicholas Hoult has been cast as the antagonist Lex Luthor.

The film combines classic superhero aesthetics with contemporary issues of strength, morality and hope. Show more

Director James Gunn's "Superman" (2025) marks the start of a new film series in the DC universe. The focus is on a hero who is defined less by his powers than by his belief in good.

Superman tries to lead a normal life as Clark Kent in Metropolis - until Lex Luthor launches a public campaign against him. With the help of powerful meta-beings, he wants to damage his reputation. As the world loses trust, Superman must decide what he stands for - and who he can still trust.

David Corenswet, known from the Netflix series "The Politician" (2019), takes on the role of Clark Kent. At his side: Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, an eloquent journalist. Nicholas Hoult plays the antagonist Lex Luthor. The ensemble is complemented by characters such as the Justice Gang - and Krypto, a flying super-dog who provides unexpected moments as an idiosyncratic sidekick.

The new DC film was shot in Cleveland - the birthplace of the title character - and in Svalbard, Norway, where the Fortress of Solitude blends in perfectly with the Arctic landscape.

"Superman" combines classic superhero elements with current questions: What does strength mean today? And can you stay strong in a cynical world? Find out whether this new approach to the DC universe works in the video review above.

"Superman" is now showing in your blue Cinema.

More from the department