According to "Time Out", there is no better place for lovers than Venice. Picture: Unsplash/rickpsd

What could be more romantic than a gondola ride in picturesque Venice? According to "Time Out", the Italian city is the perfect place for Valentine's Day. Find out which other places make it into the ranking here.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you February 14 is all about love: "Time Out" magazine reveals the most romantic places in the world for lovebirds in a ranking.

The recommended destinations for Valentine's Day include well-known classics such as Venice and Paris, as well as unexpected places.

Niagara Falls in Canada and the USA are also listed, but Marrakesh and Hội An also make it into the recommendations. Show more

Some places simply have a little more love in the air than others. Perhaps Cupid has shot a few more arrows there or it simply has something to do with typical clichés: a gondola ride over Venice's canals, a kiss on the Eiffel Tower or standing under Juliet's balcony in Verona? All perfect places for people in love.

Lovebirds love to travel, especially on Valentine's Day, choosing a romantic destination to celebrate their love and enjoy some togetherness. "Time Out" has compiled a list for Valentines and Valentinas that gives an overview of the most beautiful places for lovers.

Some are hardly surprising, but rather well-known classics. However, there are some insider tips in the top 20 that you might not have associated with romance.

These are the top 20: Venice, Italy

Niagara Falls, Canada/USA

Marrakech, Morocco

Hội An, Vietnam

Paris, France

Zanzibar, Tanzania

Prague, Czech Republic

Kyōto, Japan

Herzegovina, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Montreal, Canada

Iceland

Lake Malawi, East Africa

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Maldives

Greenland

Hawaii, USA

Udaipur, India

Las Vegas, USA

Lisbon, Portugal

Bora Bora, French Polynesia Show more

Whether you're newly in love or have been married for several years - a trip for two brings quality time. And there are so many beautiful places in the world where couples in love can embrace each other and enjoy the view. blue News takes you to the top five places in the "Time Out" ranking.

Venice, Italy

Ah, Venice, with its countless quarries, picturesque alleyways, singing gondoliers and dreamy sunsets. Yes, Paris is slipping over. Unfortunately, you can't compete with Italy's city for lovers. I think so. And "Time Out" thinks so too.

Because according to the magazine, Venice is the most romantic place in the world. After all, nothing beats a gondola ride where you can snuggle up to your loved one and enjoy the view.

Niagara Falls, Canada/USA

Admittedly, I didn't expect Niagara Falls in Canada and the USA to be the second most romantic place in the world.

But there is something kitschy about these thundering masses of water. "Time Out" even calls the region the "honeymoon capital of the world".

Is it really teeming with honeymooners? The impressive view certainly warms the heart, and with your better half by your side, it certainly does even more.

Marrakech, Morocco

I wouldn't necessarily have expected Marrakech to be in third place either. But when I think about it in more detail, I understand.

"Time Out" raves about the "colors, smells, sounds, sights". The capital of the Moroccan empire is "the kind of place that reawakens the senses".

That's right, Marrakech really does. For me, it's the bustling alleyways, the call to prayer humming in the background and those oriental scents in the air. A city with many possibilities, which has wonderful wellness oases to offer - and simply takes your breath away in many places.

Hội An, Vietnam

Hội An is Asia's epitome of pure romance. At night, the city on Vietnam's central coast is the most beautiful sight of all. This is when thousands upon thousands of lanterns light up the streets of Hội An, which, according to Time Out, are lined with "well-preserved historical Vietnamese architecture that tells a lot of stories".

The absolute highlight for lovebirds: a boat trip at dusk, when the lights come on and Hội An begins to glow.

Paris, France

Paris should not be missing from the list of the five most romantic places in the world. France's capital is not nicknamed the "City of Love" for nothing.

Paris "exudes a romantic confidence that could convince you that love was first discovered here", writes "Time Out".

In any case, there are plenty of places for romantic dates: whether strolling through the Louvre, holding hands at a candlelight dinner on the Eiffel Tower or picnicking together under the Sacré-Cœur - in Paris, everything is just that little bit more kitschy.

More videos from the department