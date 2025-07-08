Every year, tens of thousands of tourists make the pilgrimage to Iseltwald BE to photograph a motif from a Korean Netflix series. A turnstile installed there brought a lot of money into the municipality. Now criticism is being voiced.

Iseltwald in the Bernese Oberland is a special kind of tourist magnet.

A scene from the Korean Netflix series "Crash Landing on You" was filmed on a jetty in the village on the shores of Lake Brienz.

Since the scene was broadcast, up to 1,000 visitors a day have made a pilgrimage to the jetty to take a selfie.

For this reason, the municipality decided almost two years ago to install a turnstile on the jetty and charge a fee of five francs per visitor.

Following reports in the media that the municipality of Iseltwald was simply making money, the local tourism association is now defending itself against the accusations.

Iseltwald BE, with its 406 inhabitants, raised almost a quarter of a million Swiss francs last year with a turnstile(blue News reported).

Gabriela Blatter from the Iseltwald municipal administration told the AP news agency that the income from a public toilet brought in a further 58,000 francs.

The money comes mainly from tourists from Asia who want to photograph a motif from the South Korean Netflix series "Crash Landing On You" on a footbridge.

The income from the footbridge does not make Iseltwald rich

Following reports in the Swiss media about the income generated by the turnstile on the footbridge, the tourism association defended itself against accusations that it was simply making money.

All the money raised there goes back into maintaining the community, said Titia Weiland, Managing Director of the Bönigen-Iseltwald Tourism Association. It is by no means the case that a village is getting rich here.

In an episode of the Korean series at the beginning of 2020, the jetty on Lake Brienz with an imposing mountain backdrop was chosen for a romantic scene. This created hype in online forums, attracting tourists from all over Asia to the tranquil village.

Initially, access to the footbridge was free, but a turnstile has regulated access since 2023. The cost: five Swiss francs.

Contrary to the expectations of the local authority, however, this fee has not dampened enthusiasm. Tourists still flock to the jetty in droves to take a selfie.

1000 visitors come to Iseltwald BE every day

On average, 1000 visitors arrive in Iseltwald every day by bus or private car, which pushes the village to its limits, says Gabriela Blatter.

There are only three hotels and four restaurants. And the only store in the village is now open seven days a week and no longer just Monday to Friday.

According to the municipal representative, the money collected at the turnstile and from the toilet is used to remove waste, clean the toilets and hire additional staff.

There have always been tourists in Iseltwald, says Gabriela Blatter. But some of them no longer stop at private gardens and walk in everywhere.

Titia Weiland from the tourism association adds that not so long ago, they wanted more tourists. Now they are happy about the visitors, but sometimes, she admits, it is a bit extreme.

