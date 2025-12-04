Israeli candidate Yuval Raphael came second at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Basel. (archive picture) Bild: Keystone

Israel can take part in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2026 after all. The members of the European Broadcasting Union agreed on this in Geneva. Four countries have now declared their withdrawal.

Israel can take part in the Eurovision Song Contest in Austria in 2026. This was agreed by the members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) in Geneva on Thursday, according to sources.

Several countries had previously threatened a boycott. Following a secret ballot, the public broadcasters accepted the new rules presented by the EBU two weeks ago with a two-thirds majority. A separate vote on Israel would only have been necessary if this motion had been rejected.

Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Ireland have now announced their withdrawal from next year's Eurovision Song Contest, citing Israel's participation as the reason. The Dutch broadcaster Avrotros announced on Thursday that Israel's participation "can no longer be reconciled with the responsibility we bear as a public broadcaster".

At this year's competition in Basel, the Israeli candidate came second thanks to the public vote. Some people questioned the voting procedure as a result. SRG, on the other hand, did not want Israel to be excluded.