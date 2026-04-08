Small, inconspicuous - and yet a lifesaver: in Cambodia, a rat is getting a monumental stone memorial because it did what people are still afraid of today - it tracked down deadly mines.

Christian Thumshirn

Born in Tanzania, trained for one of the most dangerous tasks in the world - and ultimately became a legend: Magawa was no ordinary rat. The African giant pouched rat was one of the so-called "HeroRATs", which are trained to detect landmines - a skill that still saves lives in countries like Cambodia today.

An invisible problem

Decades after war and terror, millions of explosive devices are still lurking in the ground. Entire stretches of land are dangerous, fields cannot be cultivated. This is exactly where animals like magawa come into play: with their keen sense of smell and speed, they can systematically search large areas - much more efficiently than many technical methods.

A career straight out of a picture book

Magawa was born in 2014 and later trained by the Belgian organization APOPO. She spent five years in the field, detecting more than 100 landmines and unexploded ordnance - more than any other of her kind. In 2020, she was even awarded an international medal for bravery.

The video shows how Cambodia is now honoring Magawa - and why her efforts are still so important today.

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