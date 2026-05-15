She put up a good fight, but in the end it wasn't enough to make it to the ESC final: this is what Veronica Fusaro and Team Switzerland have to say about the missed opportunity.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you This is how Veronica Fusaro and Yves Schifferle, the head of the Swiss delegation, reacted to their performance at the ESC. Show more

It is "a huge disappointment", admits Veronica Fusaro, now that it is clear that Switzerland will not be in the ESC final on Saturday.

"It hurts a bit, but hey: it's allowed," says the singer in Vienna, but the Thun native wants to look ahead: "I'm doing this because I love music."

She knew that she had entered the race with a "great song for an ESC". "It just wasn't meant to be", she says and promises: "I'll come back stronger." More in the video at the top.

Fusaro is "grateful for how many people have rediscovered me and my music", SRF quotes her as saying. "And if there's one thing I am, it's ambitious. My dream lives on - and I'm looking forward to the many shows I get to play in Europe this fall!"

Fair losers

"Of course we would have liked to reach the final. At the same time, we are very proud of Veronica and her strong performance tonight," says Yves Schifferle, head of the Swiss delegation, assessing the result. "She represented Switzerland with a lot of class and personality."

The hurdles were high, Schifferle reveals: "The Eurovision Song Contest is a competition with an incredibly high level and many factors that cannot always be influenced. All the more reason for us to congratulate all the qualified acts and be delighted with the impressive musical diversity and strong performances of this evening."