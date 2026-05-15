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Fusaro and co. on the ESC exit "It hurts a bit, but hey: it's allowed to"

Philipp Dahm

15.5.2026

She put up a good fight, but in the end it wasn't enough to make it to the ESC final: this is what Veronica Fusaro and Team Switzerland have to say about the missed opportunity.

15.05.2026, 07:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • This is how Veronica Fusaro and Yves Schifferle, the head of the Swiss delegation, reacted to their performance at the ESC.
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It is "a huge disappointment", admits Veronica Fusaro, now that it is clear that Switzerland will not be in the ESC final on Saturday.

"It hurts a bit, but hey: it's allowed," says the singer in Vienna, but the Thun native wants to look ahead: "I'm doing this because I love music."

ESC ticker second semi-final. Unfortunately no: Veronica Fusaro misses out on the final - despite a strong performance

ESC ticker second semi-finalUnfortunately no: Veronica Fusaro misses out on the final - despite a strong performance

She knew that she had entered the race with a "great song for an ESC". "It just wasn't meant to be", she says and promises: "I'll come back stronger." More in the video at the top.

ESC continues without Switzerland. Controversial choking song and cool pop number make it to the final

ESC continues without SwitzerlandControversial choking song and cool pop number make it to the final

Fusaro is "grateful for how many people have rediscovered me and my music", SRF quotes her as saying. "And if there's one thing I am, it's ambitious. My dream lives on - and I'm looking forward to the many shows I get to play in Europe this fall!"

Fair losers

"Of course we would have liked to reach the final. At the same time, we are very proud of Veronica and her strong performance tonight," says Yves Schifferle, head of the Swiss delegation, assessing the result. "She represented Switzerland with a lot of class and personality."

Always in the final since 2019. This is the secret behind Switzerland's ESC successes

Always in the final since 2019This is the secret behind Switzerland's ESC successes

The hurdles were high, Schifferle reveals: "The Eurovision Song Contest is a competition with an incredibly high level and many factors that cannot always be influenced. All the more reason for us to congratulate all the qualified acts and be delighted with the impressive musical diversity and strong performances of this evening."