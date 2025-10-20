"That's why the thought that this will end in a few months is a bit frightening": Meteo boss Thomas Bucheli will retire in May 2026. Picture: SRF/Oscar Alessio

He has been the head of SRF Meteo since 1995. A new chapter in Thomas Bucheli's life begins in May 2026: he will retire. According to the 64-year-old, it makes sense for the future of SRF to be planned by younger people.

Bruno Bötschi

"There are countless different climate and weather regions on our globe. However, the Alpine region is probably one of the biggest challenges for meteorologists. That's why it suits me very well to be able to work here," said Thomas Bucheli in an interview years ago.

The Lucerne native has been head of SRF Meteo since 1995. Even after 30 years, his work fills the 64-year-old with pride and joy.

"That's why the thought that this will come to an end in a few months is a bit frightening," says Bucheli in the "Glückspost". Bucheli will retire in May 2026.

SRG's future should be planned by younger people

Objectively speaking, it is the right time, says Thomas Bucheli. "SRG and SRF are changing. It makes sense for the future to be planned by younger people who will be with the company for longer."

What goes through the 64-year-old's mind when he thinks about his life as a pensioner? He doesn't see himself as someone special, says Bucheli, just because he has become known to the public through his work at SRF Swiss Television.

"Retirement affects each and every one of us at some point - I'm no exception." And he is increasingly realizing how important it is to "consciously deal with this step".

Bucheli: "Things sometimes fly apart in our relationship"

Thomas Bucheli does not yet have any concrete plans for his time as an AHV pensioner. Above all, he is looking forward to more togetherness with his wife Kathrin Grüneis.

"I feel very happy with her," says the SRF metrologist in the "Glückspost". He continues: "Sometimes things can get heated. We are both committed and also impulsive. Which I welcome, otherwise you fall into lethargy, which I don't like."

The matchmaker and the Meteo boss have been married for eight years. Bucheli wants to support his wife more in her job after she retires: "She does very meaningful work."

He used to laugh when other people told him that you have to work on love. Today, Thomas Bucheli sees things differently: "I'm convinced that you primarily need to work on yourself and regularly reflect on your behavior."

This sounds textbook, but in his opinion it is hugely important "to be happy in a relationship".

