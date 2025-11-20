Fans of the musical adaptation had to wait a year for the second part. blue News has seen "Wicked: For Good". Find out why not everything is good or bad or pink or green in the video.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Director John M. Chu landed a hit with the first part of the musical adaptation.

The film grossed 759 million dollars at the box office worldwide and was nominated for ten Oscars.

The second part of the musical adaptation is now being released. " Wicked: For Good " is currently showing at blue Cinema. Show more

Director John M. Chu's plan to split the musical adaptation of "Wicked" into two films and keep fans waiting for almost a year seems to have worked out. The budget of 150 million dollars for the first part has already been recouped with the cinema tickets sold.

The first part alone raked in 759 million dollars at the box office. The film adaptation of the Broadway hit has managed to win over even the harshest critics. At this year's Oscars, the film won awards for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

The second film is also likely to generate enthusiasm among the fan community. At the Swiss preview in Zurich, there was already a lot of singing and applause. The second part is much darker - and contains many impressive action scenes. The makers also provide plenty of laughs with witty little allusions and side-swipes.

Dark, but still surprisingly profound

The second part begins with a key scene. If you haven't seen the first part, you'll still understand the movie. Otherwise, you can find out everything you need to know in the video here.

Friendship, prejudice and the good and evil principle

The makers have also invested a lot in the production design and costumes for the sequel. The audience is whisked away to the magical world of Oz. But anyone expecting lots of kitsch and glitter will be surprised by the profound statements.

For example, the statement "It takes a bad one to be a good one" reveals one of the central themes of "Wicked" and shows how strongly the classic good-evil principle of the Wizard of Oz is based on simplified, almost trivial constructions.

Oz becomes a world in which truths are rewritten and enemy images are deliberately constructed in order to secure power. Elphaba is made into the "evil" witch of the West so that Glinda can shine as the heroine. Many statements still resonate after the end of the movie. Like this quote, for example:

«People don't just come into your life - you're supposed to learn something from them.»

The movie is also dedicated to personal, emotional themes. The friendship between Elphaba and Glinda in particular becomes the main motif of the story and is repeatedly put to the test.

Love stories are also a must in this musical. But if you think that everything in Oz is as it seems, you may be mistaken ...