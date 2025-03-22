"The Last Showgirl" presents Pamela Anderson from a completely new angle and as an excellent actress. blue News spoke to the former "Baywatch" mermaid about her strong comeback.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the sensitive drama "The Last Showgirl", Pamela Anderson plays a dancer from Las Vegas whose career is inevitably coming to an end.

With a deeply touching performance, she makes a fabulous comeback that puts her 90s image as a sex symbol in the shade.

In an interview with blue News, Anderson reflects on her career and her change of image and director Gia Coppola gives an insight into the collaboration. Show more

Pamela Anderson embodied the sex symbol like no other actress in the 90s.

Her role as a lifeguard in the hit series "Baywatch" brought her worldwide fame and cult status. Her look - unmistakable: bright red swim dress, ample bust, golden blonde mane, tanned skin and pout.

However, her image was not only advantageous for the further course of her career, as she reveals in an interview with blue News. She is proud to have become part of pop culture. However, she was largely denied serious roles as an actress.

Now, 30 years after her screen debut in the series "Home Improvement", this is changing - thanks to director Gia Coppola, granddaughter of the great Francis Ford Coppola.

She really wanted to work with Anderson on her third feature film "The Last Showgirl" and gave her a remarkable comeback - comparable to that of Demi Moore in "The Substance".

A performance that gets to the heart

Pamela Anderson is perfect for the role of Shelley, a once successful and sought-after showgirl in Las Vegas, whose star slowly threatens to go out when her show is canceled. At the same time, she bitterly tries to rebuild her relationship with her daughter.

These are weighty issues that Anderson herself can identify with - she also struggled to maintain her career and was reduced to her appearance for a long time.

And as a mother, she is also aware of the challenges this brings, especially as a personality in show business.

This gives her acting in "The Last Showgirl" a special emotional depth. She delivers a performance that touches the heart. One that is marked by tragedy, but also by humor and hope thanks to Shelley's impressive strength of will.

Nostalgic atmosphere

Las Vegas is the ideal setting for this story. Even the city of sins no longer has the glamor it once had in its heyday and is therefore perfectly suited to the fate of the protagonist.

Visually, "The Last Showgirl" evokes a nostalgic atmosphere and underscores Shelley's longing and difficult situation.

Pamela Anderson herself clearly seems to have overcome her longing for days gone by. She presents herself in a completely new light, as a competent actress and confident personality, livelier and more self-assured than ever!

"The Last Showgirl" is currently showing at blue Cinema.

More from the department