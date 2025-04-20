Ivan Knie gives Bruno Bötschi an insight into the high school of horse dressage in the circus ring at Circus Knie. Watch the video to find out just how talented the blue News editor is and which animal he particularly liked.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ivan Knie is once again responsible for the high school of horses on this year's Circus Knie tour.

The 24-year-old offspring of the eighth Knie generation is looking after the legacy of his mother Géraldine Knie and grandfather Fredy Knie Junior.

blue News editor Bruno Bötschi, who has great respect for horses, is given an introduction to horse training.

At first, only one stallion gallops in the ring, shortly afterwards there are already nine: watch the video to find out whether Bötschi will master this task. Show more

"There are always difficult situations. We perform over 300 live shows a year. Something can always happen in the circus ring that isn't planned." Ivan Frédéric Knie has been performing in the Circus Knie ring since he was a child.

In the past, he often didn't remain calm enough in difficult situations, says the 24-year-old.

"It was never against the horses, but I was angry with myself. 90 percent of the mistakes that happen in the circus ring are the fault of us humans."

Ivan Knie needs neither whip nor bridle

I couldn't have wished for a better teacher than Ivan Knie to introduce me to the high school of horse dressage. The offspring of the eighth Knie generation made his first appearance at Circus Knie at the age of five.

On this morning, Knie needs neither whip nor bridle to gather his horses in the ring - and then the animals are already standing in a semicircle in front of us.

There's no magic behind it, says Ivan Knie. It's a question of organization. A little later, he adds with a smile: "It's like school: I direct like a teacher, I have to praise and rarely reprimand."

Ivan Knie: "Horses need a lot of empathy"

Knie appreciates the different characters of his animals. Their temperament, their expression and their ability to learn.

"I've also learned a lot from my horses. They taught me calmness and patience. And they taught me to be self-critical."

In the video, you can find out how I did as a horse trainer in the Circus Knie ring, which stallion is Ivan Knie's favorite horse and why he talks to his animals in a mix of German, French and English.

You can find the current dates of this year's Circus Knie tour under this link.

