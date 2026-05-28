After the devastating landslide in Blatten VS, the demise of the village is visible. Picture: Keystone

One year after the landslide in Blatten VS, resident Chrissie talks about the loss of her home and the memories of a village "like something out of a fairy tale". Despite the pain and sadness, she believes that Blatten can one day become home again.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The landslide in Blatten VS changed Chrissie's home forever - what remains are memories of a village "like something out of a fairytale".

In an interview with blue News, Chrissie talks about powerlessness, surreal images and the moment she realized that Blatten will never be the same again.

Chrissie not only misses her house, but also the narrow streets, old wooden houses and small everyday rituals in the Lötschental.

Despite everything, Chrissie believes in the future: one day, a new Blatten will emerge - with a new soul, but with the old village charm. Show more

Chrissie, 28 May 2025 is a day that changed the Lötschental in Valais forever: a massive landslide hit Blatten. Where were you the moment the mountain hit?

I had just come back from a walk with the dog, was standing at the balcony door, heard a rumbling that was louder than usual, looked out of the window and saw something moving on the mountain. Out of habit, I took my cell phone, opened the door and simply held the phone to it. What followed was the huge brown cloud thundering explosively down the mountain. I just stood there and shivered.

What goes through your mind today when you think back to May 28, 2025?

It's a feeling of powerlessness and uncertainty - and the question: "What should I do now?" Blatten was already a restricted zone back then. So I couldn't just go there and see what it looked like or whether our house was still standing.

What was the moment that finally made you realize that Blatten would never be the same again?

When the very first picture circulated shortly after the landslide and we initially couldn't make out where the picture had been taken from. It was surreal - like another planet.

The collapse of the Birch glacier buried Blatten VS under tons of ice, rubble and rock. Around 90 percent of the village was destroyed, and the debris also dammed up the Lonza river, creating a lake. Picture: Keystone

What item did you take with you in the rush - and what does it mean to you?

I only had a few minutes during the evacuation. So I couldn't think about what I was taking with me. I grabbed the dog, a rucksack that was near the door, my handbag and ran to the car. I only had the clothes I was wearing.

Is there anything you had to leave behind in Blatten that you still miss today?

Overall, it's the home, which consisted not only of the house, but also of the entire surrounding area. The expansive nature, the views of the mountains, the village with its old houses, narrow streets and inhabitants. This also includes habits and small everyday rituals.

When you look at old photos of Blatten today, what small detail do you immediately notice that may seem insignificant to outsiders, but represents home to you?

I guess it's all the little everyday things. Walking the dog through the village, past all the sun-baked, ancient wooden houses, many of which were adorned with countless colorful flowers in summer and snow-covered in winter. Having a chat here and there, reading notices on the notice board, having a coffee in one of the restaurants and gazing at the magnificent mountain panorama. We lived in a place where others went on vacation. I really appreciated being able to live there.

If someone who never experienced the landslide asks you what kind of place Blatten was - what would you tell them?

Blatten was a village straight out of a fairy tale. So many ancient traditions, customs, buildings, so much preserved and lived history. The old village oven was still standing and still in use, many of the houses were hundreds of years old. Blatten had a soul and you could feel it. Having the surrounding nature up to the end of the valley with the Langgletscher as a daily view was bombastic.

"We lived in a place where others went on vacation. I really appreciated being able to live there": Chrissie on the village of Blatten VS before the landslide. Picture: chrissie.st

After the landslide came a period of uncertainty. Is there an encounter, a conversation or a face from those days that you will never forget?

There are certainly countless, but to name one: It was the first community meeting shortly after the landslide. I walked into the gym and saw a colleague sitting in the back row. I walked up to her, lightly grabbed her arm from behind, whereupon she turned around, burst into tears and said: "Oh Chrissie, you had such a lovely home!" My heart immediately broke and we lay in each other's arms crying. I was completely taken by surprise that the first thing she thought of was my home and just said: "You've lost a lot more than I have." Her house was one of those houses that had been passed down through generations of families and was therefore very old and had a very long history. Things like that are priceless and irreplaceable.

Thank you for your support Chrissie would like to take this opportunity to thank all the people who have supported her - whether by donating to her fundraiser, all the proceeds of which went equally to the Blattners, or in other ways.

How do you personally experience the anniversary today?

It's very nerve-wracking; it's unbelievable that it's already been a year.

Do you have any memories or rituals that keep the old Blatten alive for you?

I think about Blatten a lot and can still see myself walking through the village, sitting at home on the sofa or balcony. I often replay old memories or look at pictures and videos. It's always incredibly painful, but the fact that I at least have all these memories makes me happy.

Can you imagine returning to Blatten one day?

Yes, definitely.

When you think about the future: what would a new Blatten have to look like for it to feel like home again?

The new Blatten won't look the same as before, of course. I think it will be much more modern, but still have the charm of a small, dreamy mountain village. Ultimately, the residents will fill it with life again and give the village a soul.

The interview was conducted in writing.

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