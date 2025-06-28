Jan Hartmann (44) is not only passionate about acting, but also about his family. In an interview for the new, second season of "Die Spreewaldklinik" (from Monday, June 30, 7 p.m., SAT.1), he reveals how he balances his family life and his career. Getty Images

Doctors have always held a certain fascination for people. Jan Hartmann plays one of these helpers in the TV series "Die Spreewaldklinik". In this interview, he talks about how he manages to balance family and career in his private life.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Medical series are fascinating - because they bring people to topics that they often repress in everyday life. They inevitably deal with illness and death, but also with hope and life itself.

In the second season of "Die Spreewaldklinik" , Jan Hartmann as Dr. Mark Engelhardt embodies a man who not only faces medical challenges, but also struggles with private conflicts.

The SAT.1 series, which returns to the early evening program with 126 new episodes from Monday, 30 June, Mondays to Fridays at 7 p.m., not only tells of spectacular emergencies, but also of the tug-of-war between career and family

In this interview, actor Jan Hartmann talks about the art of balancing career and family, his very own path to inner balance and explains why sustainability is more than just a trend for him. Show more

Jan Hartmann, you were already in the operating theater for "Herzflimmern" over ten years ago. Now you're returning to the hospital genre with "Die Spreewaldklinik". How much of that was still in it? Or did you first have to brush up on your medical knowledge?

There wasn't enough time for hospital internships. Fortunately, I was always able to ask my neighbors, who are doctors, for advice. So I was able to learn a lot of technical terms and typical behavior over the garden fence. Nevertheless, I had specialist medical advice on set. Just because I had already completed surgery training as part of "Herzflimmern" and acquired a certain way of speaking, I couldn't simply recall everything. Over the years, a lot of things slip away.

Was there a scene in which you reached your limits?

Everything was challenging: I wasn't just learning my text, but also another language with all the technical terms. At the same time, there's a lot going on, for example in scenes where patients are brought in by ambulance with a lot of noise. The word "precision" takes on a whole new meaning. Even as a private person, this made me realize once again how stable doctors have to be in order to remain calm in every conceivable situation. Very emotional scenes were also particularly challenging.

Because you found it difficult to keep your distance?

No, because I had problems accessing the emotion of grief. It wasn't always easy for me to cry at the drop of a hat. We men from my generation were still brought up in such a way that we weren't allowed or supposed to do it so often. The conditioning that we boys were exposed to in the past plays a big role in this.

What has changed?

In the past, it wasn't accepted by society for what it is: people who have and show emotions. Today, it's completely normal for men to show their feelings. I can do that too, after all, it's my job. But I struggle with old patterns, to be honest. I have to work harder on myself to open up this access to myself.

The medical crew at the Spreewald Clinic (from left to right): Dr. Erik Behrens (Daniel Buder); Dr. Lea Wolff (Sina-Valeska Jung); Dr. Mark Engelhardt (Jan Hartmann). Picture: Joyn/Claudius Pflug

Are you more emotionally open now?

It may well be that the role has also helped me in my private life. I've always been someone who quickly gets misty-eyed during touching movie scenes. I don't think that's a bad thing at all, quite the opposite. But the daily ups and downs on set certainly help me to access emotions more quickly. Today I have to be happy, tomorrow I have to comfort someone and the day after tomorrow I have to cry myself. This rollercoaster of emotions is challenging, but it also helps. I inevitably deal more intensively with myself and my own emotions, and that changes you.

Especially when you're the father of two children, like you are ...

Exactly, I notice that in my private life too. When I'm away filming, I now find it harder to leave home, even if I know I'll be back at the weekend. This separation is not easy, neither for me nor for the children. There are tears on both sides.

How do you reconcile family and career?

In the early years, the family was always there, regardless of whether we were filming in Norway or Sardinia. We were on the road for three to four months at a time, which worked wonderfully. In the meantime, however, our son is in third grade, which has changed the framework conditions. Compulsory schooling brings with it completely different logistical challenges. We are tied to vacations and the children can no longer simply travel with us. So now I commute.

Sounds like a stressful family concept.

It works really well for us. As soon as I have two days off, I go home. The children are now at an age where they are more aware of many things. We go on excursions together or do sports. It's a tough year because we haven't had this constellation before. But I really enjoy working, because that's also part of it. And my wife keeps everything running smoothly at home. She manages it brilliantly - it wouldn't work without her.

Does your wife often get the short end of the stick?

No, I wouldn't say that. We are a team and find our islands in everyday life. When the children are on vacation, they come to visit me in Berlin. Otherwise, I'm just on the highway - for the weekend or sometimes for an extended one, if it can be arranged. Then it's important for me to help them brush their teeth and get dressed. On Mondays, I often only drive in the morning, if the filming schedule allows, to take the little one to kindergarten.

You seem to be a very committed father.

Unfortunately, my father was hardly ever around when I was a child. That's exactly what we wanted to avoid for our children. When we have children, we really want to be there for them. That's why we consciously make the most of every minute we spend together, even when we're on a trip. Otherwise, quite honestly, you don't need children. We've never had our children looked after by someone else. It's exhausting, but it makes perfect sense.

What gives you the stability you need in your rather turbulent everyday life?

For me, family means stability first and foremost. Personally, I draw a lot of strength from spending my breaks from filming in nature. Then I go to the golf course or take my camera, ride my bike, take photos - simply in peace.

Berlin is probably a challenge as a place to work.

There are also quiet corners there. I lived there for 16 years, but I wouldn't want to move there again. It's too hectic for me now. Even though Berlin offers so many opportunities in every part of the city, I tend to get distracted. I become more restless. That's why I now deliberately live in a small, quiet neighborhood. A few cafés where I can get my coffee in the morning and something to eat in the evening are enough for me. This quiet life is good for me.

It seems as if you have a special connection to nature, which you show again and again on Instagram and your blog. So you're not just an actor, but also an influencer.

I think to really take off as an influencer, you would need a lot more reach. To be honest, I'm a bit lazy. Sure, I post too. But I'm definitely not someone who uploads a picture every day just because it's the thing to do. I sometimes completely forget about it for a week.

So do you avoid the general expectations that are placed on public figures?

Not consciously. Nevertheless, social media is now simply part of it - even in acting. To be honest, I smiled a little at it at first. Everyone said: "You have to do it!" And I started far too late. Today I can see the benefits: it's perhaps not exactly a calling card, because what you see on social media can also be misleading. But for people who don't see me regularly - such as casting directors or producers - it's at least a more realistic image than retouched actor photos or exaggerated self-descriptions.

In what way?

My Instagram profile shows personal moments and therefore gives a better impression. This is helpful for both fans and potential employers. But as an influencer? I'm probably too old, too stuffy and not pretty enough for that (laughs). I'll leave that to others who are really into it.

If you keep working your way through your blog, you come across articles about sustainability. Does this also play a role in your children's upbringing?

Yes, we always try to integrate sustainability into our everyday lives. The children should help out at home, take responsibility and learn how to handle food and waste properly. For example, we made a conscious decision to build a wooden house. We also pay attention to a lot of things when it comes to food, although this is of course also a financial issue. Starting with butter: everything has become brutally expensive. The pressure is increasing. We now eat much less meat, as it is no longer a matter of course to buy organic meat for the whole family four times a week. Instead, we get our eggs directly from the farm in the village, buy seasonal vegetables and go to the butcher around the corner.

But they commute to Berlin by car or fly around the world.

Of course, we travel a lot for work - that's not ideal in terms of our carbon footprint, especially for me. But at the moment, it's the form we need to be able to work. But we make up for a lot at home: We cycle a lot and are often in the forest. We want our children to understand that not everything has to be available immediately. That strawberries are not a matter of course in winter. This has already worked well for my older son. He didn't eat any industrial sugar for two years and still has a much lower craving for sweets than his little sister, who was introduced to them early on by older friends.

"For me, family means stability first and foremost. Personally, I draw a lot of strength from spending my breaks from filming in nature. Then I go to the golf course or take my camera, ride my bike, take photos - just in peace and quiet": Jan Hartmann. Picture: Getty Images for U.COM

It's probably not always easy for children, especially in groups of friends.

Basically, it's a form of conditioning - just as we ourselves are shaped. I, for example, have a big sweet tooth, ate far too many sweets as a child, was overweight - that's still in me today. These are patterns that can pay off in the long term if we start early.

Just as viewers in this country became accustomed to doctor series early on in the history of television. There are plenty of them. Why has this genre worked so well for so long?

In the past, they were the proverbial gods in white - doctors enjoyed almost reverential authority. Things are different today. Thanks to the internet, Wikipedia and apps, everyone is a little bit their own doctor. Nevertheless, medicine remains a world that inspires respect in many. Illness and death - everyone likes to push that away.

Perhaps this is the appeal of doctor series: We are immersed in something frightening, but in a safe setting. And the stories are told in a very human way - it's about destinies, about the people behind the scrubs. That demystifies a lot of things. It's an escape from everyday life and familiar at the same time. Viewers know what to expect - and sometimes they even take something away with them. It happens that people become more aware of their own health through a series like this. So that can definitely be positive.

Do you think the genre will remain on linear television in the future, now that streaming is becoming more and more important?

Fortunately, "Die Spreewaldklinik" is also available on the streaming service Joyn. I think this development is absolutely necessary. Falling budgets, changing production times - even the public broadcasters are repositioning themselves strategically and producing exclusive content for their media libraries, and are orienting themselves towards platforms such as Netflix. Younger viewers in particular have completely different attention spans. In Asia, for example, formats are already shorter and optimized for consumption on the go - on the subway, on the way to work. That's why many producers here are now focusing on 20-minute episodes. That's a clear development - and we're not even talking about artificial intelligence yet.

Do you dread it as an actor?

It's hard to say ... The market is volatile and will probably become even more volatile. As an actor, I ask myself in the long term whether I will have to work as a hybrid - i.e. live on stage, where the real play counts, and at the same time virtually, perhaps as an avatar whose rights are managed by agencies. Studios are already digitizing actors - not yet for series, but that will come. That's exciting - and also scary. I don't think it will destroy everything, but it will shake things up a lot. And then the question is: will only the superstars end up filming because people still want to see them in real life? Or will they be too expensive - and only their digital faces will be used while others do the work? A scenario that we should at least think about.

So let's do it together: Where do you see yourself in ten years' time?

For me, there's hardly anything better than taking photos. I would love to do nothing else all day. At the same time, I really enjoy acting. It's a profession that makes me reflect and constantly develop. For example, I was allowed to get a boating license or a diving license for filming - I'm an absolute plaything, and that's exactly what I like. I remain optimistic as an actor for the time being.

With your wealth of experience, do you also see yourself behind the camera?

As a director? That probably wouldn't be for me. However, in my opinion, if you want to succeed in the future, you have to be adaptable and willing to learn. You won't get very far with a degree alone, except perhaps in science. You need curiosity, flexibility and a hybrid understanding of work. If I am open and courageous, new opportunities open up almost by themselves.

What sets "The Spreewald Clinic" apart from other doctor series?

We have better books and a stronger look. In terms of content, we are more focused than ever before. Everyone has a genuine interest in the story and characters, from the producer to the lighting cameraman. That's why it works so well. A connection to reality is essential. Besides, I can show more in a hospital series than in romantic Sunday evening comedies. I feel comfortable there too - but "The Spreewald Clinic" goes beyond deep looks and heartache.

