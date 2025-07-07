Caterina Murino will become a mother in September. Albert Ferreira/startraksphoto.com

Actress Caterina Murino, best known for her role in 007 Casino Royale, has announced that she is expecting her first child through artificial insemination. The baby is expected to be born in September.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Caterina Murino became pregnant at the age of 47. She had previously suffered two miscarriages.

Now she has announced that she is expecting her first child in September after undergoing artificial insemination.

The actress, who lives in Paris with her partner Edouard Rigaud, tells of a calm pregnancy despite her age. Show more

Baby news for Bond girl Murino. Actress Caterina Murino is pregnant at the age of 47. She announced this to "Gala". She has previously had to cope with two miscarriages. This time, a doctor is helping her through artificial insemination.

The Italian actress, who became famous for her role as Bond girl alongside Daniel Craig in the 007 film "Casino Royale", confirmed that she is expecting a boy. Her son is due to be born in September, the month she turns 48.

"At my age, I had to ask medicine to come to nature's aid," she said. By this she means that she became pregnant through artificial insemination. "You can't always choose when it's the right time to become a mother."

Caterina Murino has been in a relationship with French lawyer Edouard Rigaud for eight years. The two met in 2019 and currently live together in the Montmartre district of Paris, as reported by Gala. The couple had been trying to have a child for years. According to media reports, Murino had to cope with two miscarriages during this time and underwent numerous medical treatments.

"I had no discomfort"

The former Venice Film Festival 2023 godmother said her partner supported her during the difficult journey of getting pregnant amid abortions and complex treatments.

Despite the difficulties, Murino said she was grateful to be able to start a new chapter as a mother. According to her, her pregnancy went smoothly, "I had no discomfort, no diabetes, no insomnia."

Recently, the actress also spoke about her expectations on Italian TV channel Costa Smeralda: "I feel like I'm living a magical moment. Soon I will be a mother and I believe that today we all have a great responsibility to raise conscious people."

