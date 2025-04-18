Bialetti, the well-known manufacturer of octagonal coffee pots for the stove, has been taken over by Chinese entrepreneur Stephen Cheng from Hong Kong. Keystone (Archivbild)

In Italy, Bialetti is one of the traditional brands. However, the company is in trouble due to the trend towards coffee boiler systems. Now the owner is changing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bialetti is one of the traditional Italian brands par excellence.

Now the manufacturer of iconic espresso pots has been sold to a Chinese entrepreneur.

The company has been in trouble for years. Capsule systems are competing with Bialetti and other espresso machine manufacturers. Show more

Italy's classic espresso pot is going Chinese: Bialetti, the best-known manufacturer of octagonal coffee pots for the stove, has been taken over by Chinese entrepreneur Stephen Cheng from Hong Kong.

His consortium acquired almost 79 percent of Bialetti shares via the Luxembourg-based investment fund Nuo Capital, as announced by both companies. The purchase price was put at around 53 million euros (around 49 million Swiss francs). Bialetti has been in difficulties for some time.

Standard household equipment

The pots - known as caffettiera or moka for short in Italian - were developed in the 1930s by company founder Alfonso Bialetti (1888-1970). After the Second World War, the aluminum and later steel pots were marketed with great success.

The Bialetti jugs are cult. Picture: Christoph Sator/dpa (Archivbild)

In many Italian households - and now far beyond - the silver jugs are standard equipment. They have long been available in other shapes and colors.

Capsule systems or espresso pot?

However, for some years now, capsule systems have been competing with Bialetti and other espresso machine manufacturers. According to media reports, the company is in debt to the tune of more than 100 million euros (around 93 million Swiss francs) and is in arrears with tax payments to the Italian state.

Bialetti also sells electric coffee machines, cups and coffee as well as other smaller kitchen appliances. The brand has its own stores in many Italian cities.

