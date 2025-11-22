Italian singer Ornella Vanoni dies - Gallery Ornella Vanoni has died in Milan at the age of 91. (archive picture) Image: dpa The singer shaped the Italian music scene for more than six decades and was considered an icon in Italy. (archive picture) Image: dpa Italian singer Ornella Vanoni dies - Gallery Ornella Vanoni has died in Milan at the age of 91. (archive picture) Image: dpa The singer shaped the Italian music scene for more than six decades and was considered an icon in Italy. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Ornella Vanoni shaped the Italian music scene for more than six decades and was considered an icon in Italy. Now the singer has died in Milan at the age of 91.

She was considered an icon of Italian music and shaped the cultural scene for more than six decades with over 50 million records sold and around 40 albums.

With her striking red hair and songs such as Senza Fine and L'appuntamento, she also became internationally famous. Show more

The Italian singer Ornella Vanoni is dead. The artist died at the age of 91 in her home in Milan late on Friday evening, as confirmed by Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli after several Italian media outlets reported her death. Vanoni was one of the most prolific singers on the Italian music scene and was considered an icon in Italy.

"With the death of Ornella Vanoni, Italy loses one of its most original and refined artists," Giuli was quoted as saying in a statement. Born in Milan, her career spanned more than six decades and inspired several generations of artists in Italy and around the world. Vanoni sold more than 50 million records over the years and released around 40 studio albums.

Trademark red hair until old age

Vanoni was born into a wealthy Milanese family in 1934. At the beginning of the 1960s, the singer, who always had red hair, first became known through television music festivals. She first went into the theater before later devoting herself fully to music. She worked with musical greats such as Gino Paoli, Paolo Conte, Lucio Dalla and Fabrizio De André.

Her best-known songs include "Senza Fine" (1961) and "Domani è un altro giorno" (1971). With the song "L'appuntamento", she also enjoyed great success outside Italy and achieved international fame. Originally released in 1970, it made a comeback in 2004 as the soundtrack to the blockbuster "Ocean's Twelve" by US director Steven Soderbergh.