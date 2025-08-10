The rising prices for sun loungers and parasols on Italy's beaches are leading to a drop in visitor numbers. Many Italians prefer to visit free beaches or the mountains.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prices for sun loungers and parasols on private Italian beaches have risen by an average of 17 percent.

As a result, many Italians are avoiding private beaches.

Many families are cutting back on leisure and vacation spending as the rising cost of living makes beach trips unaffordable. Show more

This summer, many Italians are avoiding private beaches in their own country. The reason: the prices for sun loungers and parasols have skyrocketed. For many families, a trip to the beach is now too much of a strain on the budget, as the Guardian reports.

The number of visitors to private beaches along the Italian coasts has fallen by 15 to 25 percent compared to the previous year. The beaches are less frequented during the week in particular. Many of the remaining beach visitors are also spending less money on food and drink.

Fabrizio Licordari, President of the Assobalneari Italia association, also attributes the decline to the increased cost of living. "Even with two salaries, many families are struggling to make ends meet," he told the Ansa news agency.

Deckchairs cost 17 percent more

Many households are drastically reducing spending on leisure and vacations. According to the consumer organization Altroconsumo, the prices of deckchairs have risen by 17 percent on average. In popular seaside resorts such as Gallipoli in Apulia, the cost of two sun loungers and a parasol can be up to 90 euros per day.

Actor Alessandro Gassmann added fuel to the debate by sharing a photo of empty sun loungers on Instagram and criticizing the high prices. Maurizio Rustignoli from the Italian beach resort federation Fiba believes the reports of drastic price increases are exaggerated and emphasizes the benefits of the services on offer.

While the beaches are losing popularity, the mountains, especially the Dolomites, are seeing an increase in visitor numbers. Many Italians are looking to the mountains as an alternative to the hot summers. This development has already raised concerns about possible overtourism in some areas.

Video from the resort