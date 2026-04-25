In Italy, higher prices on the beach are imminent. Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

Italy's famous lidos - the managed beach areas with parasols, sun loungers and bars - are about to undergo a radical change. Rome must put all beach concessions out to tender across the EU by June 2027 at the latest, as required by the so-called Bolkestein Directive from 2006.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Italy must put around 30,000 beach concessions out to tender across the EU by June 2027 - as required by the Bolkestein Directive, the implementation of which Rome delayed for 20 years.

The Lido operators affected are protesting and talking of expropriation; they are warning of higher prices for holidaymakers.

Prime Minister Meloni, who had once promised to protect the operators, is now preparing the tenders nonetheless - under pressure from the threat of EU fines. Show more

Anyone who goes to the seaside in Italy is familiar with the picture: row upon row of parasols, with sun loungers and a café in between - all for a fee. Lidos are an integral part of Italian vacation culture and an important economic sector. Each season, the 30,000 or so operators across the country generate a turnover of around 15 billion euros and employ several hundred thousand people.

The concessions for these beaches have been passed on under the table for decades - often within the same families. But this is now set to end. The EU Bolkestein Directive of 2006 stipulates that public goods - including stretches of beach - must be put out to tender openly for all market participants. Rome managed to delay implementation for 20 years. Now time has run out: The EU Commission has initiated infringement proceedings. If the concessions are not put out to tender by June 2027, there is a risk of hefty fines - in the worst-case scenario, even cuts in EU funding.

"Balneari incazzati" - angry beach operators mobilize

The reaction of those affected is fierce. The concession holders have joined forces under the name "Balneari incazzati" - which roughly translates as "angry beach owners" - and have already protested several times. The first actions took place in February on the fringes of the music festival in Sanremo; a major rally is planned for this week in Rome, where thousands are expected to attend. Their core demand is that the tender should be suspended, as they believe that the beaches are not a scarce public good and that the directive is therefore not applicable.

Sergio Palazzo, operator of the Lido Selvaggio in Sperlonga south of Rome, sums up the feeling of many of his colleagues: when he received his concession 22 years ago, there was nothing there but sand and dunes. Everything he has earned since then has been reinvested in the business. A new award would be tantamount to expropriation for him. And he warns: new operators would pass on the higher concession fees to the guests - the Lidos would probably become more expensive as a result.

The situation is particularly unpleasant for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. Both had long portrayed themselves as patrons of the Lido operators. Meloni had even promised during the election campaign that a sell-off of the beaches would take place "over her dead body". Now her government is preparing the tenders and has passed a nationwide set of rules with uniform criteria - a political balancing act in an election year, as parliamentary elections are due in just over a year's time.