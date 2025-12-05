Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni at a court hearing in November. Image: Keystone

She was the model figure in the influencer business, now she is facing almost two years in prison. Chiara Ferragni's case is more than a scandal - it's a lesson in appearances and reality in the age of influencers.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Chiara Ferragni is on trial in Italy for misleading advertising campaigns involving Christmas cakes and Easter eggs; the public prosecutor's office is demanding 20 months in prison.

The scandal, known as "Pandorogate", led to a massive loss of reputation, the economic collapse of her company and political consequences such as the "Ferragni Law".

At the same time, her marriage to rapper Fedez broke up. Since 2025, Ferragni has been trying to publicly rehabilitate her image. Show more

Italy's biggest influencer Chiara Ferragni is facing almost two years in prison. The short version of the story is this: She was selling cakes. The long version is a lesson in the transparency and credibility of influencers. It goes like this:

Chiara Ferragni, now 38, is a pioneer for influencers, something of a prototype. When she launched her own fashion blog in 2009, she was 22 years old and a law student. When she dropped out of university shortly before the end to focus exclusively on the blog, she was one of the first to make influencing her job.

As a result, her empire grew rapidly: she launched her own shoe line, was the first blogger to grace the cover of Vogue and even had a Barbie modeled on her. It was said that she was the "Kim Kardashian of Italy". Her influencer career was joined by clothing stores, real estate and a reality show. In 2023, the value of her holding company, which bundles all of her business activities, was estimated at 75 million euros. In 2024, she had almost 30 million followers on Instagram.

The "Pandorogate"

But then came the cakes. In 2022, Ferragni sold traditional Italian Christmas cakes - called pandoro - in cooperation with the baked goods manufacturer Balocco. A sticker on the boxes stated that Ferragni and Balocco were supporting the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin. The cake cost 9 instead of the usual 3.70 euros.

One year later, in December 2023, the Italian competition authority sanctioned Ferragni for unfair business practices. Ferragni had misled the public - the messages on the cake gave the impression that every cake purchase benefited the hospital. But this was not the case. Instead, Balocco had previously made a one-off donation of 50,000 euros to the hospital, and Ferragni had paid one million euros for the campaign. Ferragni then received a fine of one million euros and Balocco had to pay 420,000 euros.

But the damage to her reputation was greater. Being an influencer means basing products and companies almost entirely on personal authenticity - a development that Ferragni herself has played a key role in shaping. Such a breach of trust was therefore existential for her.

Ferragni lost more and more followers due to "Pandorogate", as the scandal soon became known. Although she apologized in a video that she published on Instagram, hardly anyone bought her remorse. Ferragni wore too much make-up, wore a sweater that was too expensive and her apology was not insightful, it was said.

She had made a "communication error", Ferragni said in the video. And she would donate one million euros to the Regina Margherita hospital. She also announced that she would take legal action against the competition authority because she considered the ruling to be disproportionate and unfair. "My mistake in good faith was to combine a commercial activity with a solidarity action," she said.

"Bandit" and "fraudster"

While she had previously published a new Instagram post almost every day, her account remained silent for 18 days. Advertising partners distanced themselves from her, Coca-Cola did not broadcast a pre-recorded commercial featuring her and her clothes store in Rome was rioted. Someone wrote "bandit" and "fraudster" on the store front.

It didn't stop there: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that she wanted to monitor influencers more closely. "True role models are not influencers who advertise expensive cakes and pretend it's for a good cause, when in reality it's just about paying their million-dollar fees," she said.

Shortly afterwards, the Italian parliament passed a corresponding law reform, known from then on as the "Ferragni Law". A criminal investigation was also opened.

The following year, Ferragni's empire collapsed: in 2024, Ferragni's holding company was on the verge of insolvency when turnover fell from 14 million euros in 2022 to 2 million euros in 2024, resulting in a loss of more than 10 million euros.

The marriage also fell apart

At around the same time as "Pandorogate", Ferragni's marriage also began to falter. Ferragni and the Italian rapper Fedez, real name Federico Leonardo Lucia, got married in 2018. It was a huge spectacle: the wedding ceremony took place in Sicily, lasted three days and Ferragni wore three different dresses by Dior.

Under the label "Ferragnez", Ferragni and Fedez became a couple brand, and with the births of their children in 2018 and 2021, they became a family brand. For Ferragni, this meant not only family happiness, but also access to new target groups, new advertising partners and new deals. The marriage was therefore a pillar of her success not only in her private life, but also in business.

However, their separation became public in February 2024 and they divorced in November. Rumors and mutual accusations later circulated. Ferragni is said to have cheated on Fedez, who in turn had been having an affair throughout their relationship. On their wedding day of all days, he actually wanted to leave her - but didn't know how to back out publicly. He only split up to protect his image from Ferragni's accusations of cheating.

At least that was Ferragni's account at the beginning of 2025, the year in which she tried to rehabilitate herself. She makes more public appearances again, graces magazine covers and posts advertising deals. And by then, she will have spent over 3.4 million francs on donations, fines and settlements to settle the fraud scandal.

However, 2025 is also the year in which the Italian public prosecutor's office concludes a criminal investigation into "Pandorogate" and brings Ferragni to court.

The trial

The charges do not only include the cakes: Ferragni is also alleged to have sold Easter eggs in 2021 and 2022 with the confectionery producer Dolci Preziosi, the packaging of which could mislead buyers into mistakenly believing that they were supporting a children's charity.

The trial against Ferragni began this September in Milan, with the public prosecutor demanding 20 months in prison. According to Italian law, up to five years would even be possible.

Today, on December 5, the trial continues and Ferragni's defense will speak. She denies the allegations and says the influencer has not committed any crime. "We did everything in good faith," said Ferragni herself when she appeared in court for the first time in November.

A verdict is expected in January. A verdict that could also make the first female influencer the first to push the boundaries of her industry.

