The Argentinian showgirl Belen Rodriguez

After turbulent years, things seem to be looking up for Belen Rodriguez: The Argentine showgirl has been spotted several times alongside jet-setting surgeon Kemal Alagol - while also appearing reconciled with her sister Cecilia.

After years of headlines about her private life, Belen Rodriguez seems to be in love again. According to the magazine "Chi", the 40-year-old has been spotted several times with surgeon Kemal Alagol, who is considered the doctor of the jet set in the Italian celebrity scene.

Photos show the two of them going for walks together, carrying suitcases at the train station or leaving a house early in the morning - scenes that indicate a growing closeness.

At the same time, the Argentinian-born actress is starting a new career. She is currently co-host of the radio show "Matti da legare" on Radio 2 and recently appeared as a "dance guest for one night" on the TV show "Ballando con le stelle". According to the Italian media, she is also being talked about as a possible presenter for Sanremo Giovani - alongside Gianluca Gazzoli.

With over 10 million followers on Instagram, Rodriguez remains one of the most influential personalities in the Italian entertainment world.

The turnaround in her career

Peace also seems to have returned to her private life: Belen published a photo on Instagram showing her with her niece Clara Isabel, the daughter of Cecilia Rodriguez and Ignazio Moser. The photo is seen as a clear sign of reconciliation between the sisters after weeks of speculation about a dispute.

As reported by "TGcom24", Belen appears happy and relaxed in her sister's apartment. Fans reacted enthusiastically - the post was commented on with thousands of heart emojis. Shortly before, Cecilia herself had shared a photo of Belen's daughter Luna Marì lying next to the newborn - with the words: "Already a big sister."

Mother Veronica Cozzani also shared a family photo at a dinner together - all smiling, united, reconciled.