Orecchiette are her specialty, social media her stage: Nonna Nunzia enchants the world with her pasta art. Why her "Pasta ai Pomodorini" is so special - and why she hollowed out a sausage in Zurich.

Carlotta Henggeler

Mamma mia, that handshake! Instagram food star Nonna Nunzia grabs like a boxing world champion.

It soon becomes clear why: when the Apulian nonna gets going, making orecchiette looks like child's play. The southern Italian specialty is her hobbyhorse - a pasta that lives up to its name with its ear-shaped form.

Nunzia Caputa learned the recipe from her grandmother - who in turn learned it from her grandmother. A real family tradition that she now shares with the world via social media.

It soon becomes clear why the snappy chef from Bari has so many fans: she makes pasta in her sleep - and at record speed. An entry in the Guinness Book of Records? "Nonsense, I was asked once, but that's not for me," says Nunzia with a mischievous smile. She says she produces "about five kilos of orecchiette per hour" - a real pasta machine!

Records and figures leave the 66-year-old cold. She would much rather philosophize about her favourite subject: homemade pasta and Italian cuisine. She captivates her community with her southern Italian verve and unmistakable charm - they hang on her every word.

Anyone who knows Italy knows that not all pasta is the same. Every region has its own specialty - and the perfect sauce to go with it. Each dish is full of regional differences and surprises. And tourists? They risk a wry look if they combine their pasta with a sauce that is inappropriate from an Italian point of view.

The best sauce in the world - che buona!

Nonna Nunzia tells blue News the perfect sauce for her orecchiette: pasta ai pomodorini. And this is how it works: Sauté a red onion (Cipolla di Tropea) in olive oil, quarter the tomatoes, fry briefly, then season with salt and pepper. Finally, add fresh basil - and remove from the heat immediately. Do not add the basil.

The patented nonna knows exactly why Italian cuisine is so popular worldwide: "It's simple, but incredibly varied. Everything is prepared with the best ingredients - and it's healthy." And of course there is a large portion of amore in every dish.

And to go with it - wine or beer? "I prefer a cold beer, it just goes so well with pasta," enthuses the social media star. On Instagram, she calls herself leorecchiettedinunzia - Signora delle Orecchiette di Bari Vecchia - and inspires almost 64,000 followers with her pasta art.

Her fans include none other than Pope Francis and the richest family in the world - the Ambanis from India. Nunzia has already cooked for both of them. She particularly remembers her encounter with the Pope: "He has an incredibly calm and gentle charisma. And he's funny," she says.

She was at the stove for the Ambanis at their luxurious wedding last year. But she has little use for Indian cuisine: "Far too spicy," she says, wrinkling her nose and underlining her words with animated gestures.

Nunzia is in town with Birra Moretti for a campaign and, together with her niece, demonstrates how she conjures up her famous pasta. She even tried a sausage in Wiedikon - albeit with a little trick: she quickly hollowed out the bread roll. "It wasn't too bad," she says, smiling mischievously.

Her next stop: Singapore. After all, Italian pasta is a recipe for success all over the world.

Another heartfelt farewell - with her boxing world champion handshake - and Nonna Nunzia is already working on the next roll of dough - a few more orecchiette have to be made before the evening.

