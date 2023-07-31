Bruno Bötschi is trying his hand at self-sufficiency. The blue News editor works on a permaculture farm in Feldbach ZH. He is learning how to mulch and compost - and what it means to be one with animals and plants.

Bruno Bötschi, Christian Thumshirn und Fabienne Berner, Feldbach ZH

He is working for a day as a trainee on the Auenhof permaculture farm in Feldbach ZH.

Marcus Pan has created a living space on his farm based on permaculture principles . The Auenhof functions as its own cycle, without poisons and artificial fertilizers.

Permaculture comes from the English and stands for "permanent agriculture".

"The most important principle of permaculture is that no farm should take more nutrients, water and energy from the land than it gives back," says Marcus Pan. Show more

