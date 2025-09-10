The Deal Leader of a delicate meeting: Veerle Baetens as Alexandra Weiss. Image: SRF The Lausanne director in conversation with blue News film editor Gianluca Izzo. Image: blue News Risky rescue attempt: Veerle Baetens as Alexandra Weiss, Arash Marandi as Payam Sanjabi. Image: SRF At the negotiating table: Juliet Stevenson as Cindy Cohen. Image: SRF Surprising reunion: Veerle Baetens as Alexandra Weiss, Arash Marandi as Payam Sanjabi. Image: SRF The Deal Leader of a delicate meeting: Veerle Baetens as Alexandra Weiss. Image: SRF The Lausanne director in conversation with blue News film editor Gianluca Izzo. Image: blue News Risky rescue attempt: Veerle Baetens as Alexandra Weiss, Arash Marandi as Payam Sanjabi. Image: SRF At the negotiating table: Juliet Stevenson as Cindy Cohen. Image: SRF Surprising reunion: Veerle Baetens as Alexandra Weiss, Arash Marandi as Payam Sanjabi. Image: SRF

"The Deal" is about the nuclear negotiations between the USA and Iran, which took place in Geneva in 2015. blue News spoke to director Jean-Stéphane Bron about his politically charged and gripping series.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new series "The Deal" deals with a politically highly charged topic with the nuclear negotiations between the USA and Iran, with Switzerland serving as the setting.

Director Jean-Stéphane Bron has already demonstrated a knack for political topics with "Mais im Bundeshuus" and "L'expérience Blocher".

blue News met the Lausanne native for an interview at the Locarno Film Festival and spoke to him about the series and its significance.

The six-part political thriller series "The Deal" will be broadcast on SRF zwei on two consecutive evenings from Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Show more

Jean-Stéphane Bron, you have often dealt with political themes in your films, but what attracted you to this story in particular? What was your inspiration?

I asked myself what history there is in our country that is very strongly rooted in Switzerland and at the same time has an international dimension - in other words, that the whole world knows. And there aren't many, there really aren't. This deal in 2015 was something that made headlines around the world. Everyone had heard about it, and I read a lot about the Iran-US nuclear deal myself at the time.

These negotiations have recently been resumed. How do you look at it now, also considering Trump's presidency? To what extent does that concern you?

Yes, it's really a coincidence, because we started writing in 2018. We shot in 2024.

But do you have the feeling that Trump's presidency might even be beneficial in this matter?

It's a different world. But we knew that when we were writing: It's not something we're just discovering now. In fact, we thought at the time that these negotiations were the last attempt to keep multilateralism alive - the idea of several countries discussing together to find a solution. This idea is dead.

What do you mean by that?

Today, international relations are determined by power, threats and the balance of power. We have tried to show a world that belongs to the past, but is now a kind of utopia for the future.

All wars end at some point, and then you have to sit down at a table and negotiate. (...) The idea of negotiation, diplomacy as a weapon of peace - that was the case yesterday, is the case today and will be the case tomorrow. But the nature of international relations has changed: It has become violent. It is a world in which violence and power are used to impose one's own point of view.

Do you see Switzerland's role in history as critical, or do you see it more in an exemplary role - as a diplomat?

In French, this is called "bons offices". It's basically about services. Switzerland has often been at the center of very important negotiations - not just because we are a beautiful country with great hotels, but because we are neutral, have expertise and are good at mediating.

It's not about direct negotiations, but about helping everyone to find a solution: That includes services, infrastructure, security.

How do you implement this in the series?

In the series, this function is called into question by Alexandra's main character: It's about the choice between neutrality and action. Making a choice and saying: we're going to do this, we're going to help, we're not just neutral. And she, Alexandra, is of course pure fiction. She will cross that line. She will get involved to save someone. Without giving too much away. (laughs)

Let's talk more about the characters. You show a very human side of all these diplomats and we get a glimpse into their private lives. How important was it to bring this humanity into this political thriller?

I think this human dimension plays a very big role in such negotiations. All these little things, as simple as they may be, allow us to understand the other person, to get inside their head, to understand their personality - that's essential.

There are diplomats at the table, they have an agenda, they are very good, they are precise, and so on. There are facts that you have to rely on. But there is also this human dimension, this personal side, and that is fundamental. And all diplomats or heads of protocol tell us that it's about creating the conditions for this dialog - you can also do that by showing who you are. You have to reveal a little of yourself. It's not just about how you engage in discussions and so on.

You tell the story from different perspectives. You see the journalists' perspective, the politicians' perspective and the diplomats' perspective. What did you want to achieve with this?

That's something I really appreciate about films and series. Whether in documentaries or fictional stories, you can always question: Who's right, who's wrong, etc. How can I engage the audience in an intense debate that brings in different points of view? Similar to the presentation of a court case.

How does this apply to the series?

There was a discussion within the American delegation, within the Iranian delegation and in Iranian society: Should we negotiate with the USA? And we addressed this question in the series. There was also a debate on the American side - which we understand very well from today's perspective: negotiations or sanctions?

There are also very recent examples...

These are questions that are very topical again today: Do we negotiate with Putin or do we impose sanctions against Putin? Do we negotiate with Hamas or do we impose sanctions against Hamas?

The question of how to proceed played a major role on the democratic side at the time. At that time, we were in the middle of the Syrian war, Bashar al-Assad was in power and bombing his own people. At some point, the Americans asked themselves: "Do we really want to negotiate with this man's allies?" Iran was an ally of Syria at the time. So they said to themselves: "No, we'll continue the sanctions and stop talking to these people." Obama decided they had to go to the extreme.

Belgian actress Veerle Baetens plays the leading role of Alexandra Weiss superbly. She looks depressed and acts so focused at the same time. How did this collaboration come about?

One day I started watching TV interviews of the actresses who came into question - instead of their films. I wanted to see their real nature. And then I came across a little interview with Veerle Baetens where she was really great, full of energy. When I met her, I said to myself: that's exactly the kind of person I was looking for for Alexandra - she's always moving, like a pinball, you know? She has to go there, she has to go there... She needed someone with energy, speed, who could simply play quickly and precisely. That was very convincing and very valuable.

"The Deal" is the first series to celebrate its world premiere on the Piazza Grande. What does this mean for you? What do you expect?

It's a bit of a paradox. For me, the Piazza is like the church or the temple of cinema. For a director, this is probably the most moving experience he can have. Normally you watch series alone, in bed, on the sofa, for a whole Sunday. You can even be a bit depressed after watching eight episodes in a row and ask yourself: what have I done with my life - for twelve or eight hours? And the fact that it's a shared experience here gives the series a lot of meaning.

Thank you for talking to us and good luck with your series!