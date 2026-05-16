Autograph dealer Markus Brandes Markus Brandes has been an autograph dealer for around 30 years. His office is located in Güttingen TG. Image: blue News Signatures, letters and documents from famous personalities hang everywhere at his workplace. Image: blue News On the right is a letter from Napoleon in which he mentions a capitulation for the first time. The translation is on the left. Image: blue News Documents from mobster and criminal Al Capone are extremely rare. Brandes has one anyway. It is a note for his nurse. Image: blue News Brandes is also strongly opposed to counterfeiting. That is why he worked closely with the astronaut Buzz Aldrin. He eventually dedicated a personal message to him. Image: blue News Letters from Albert Einstein are also in Brandes' possession. Image: blue News One from singer Amy Winehouse is also on display. It contains a dedication to "Scott". Image: blue News One of the last records signed by musician Bob Marley. Image: blue News Not a complete painting by Picasso, but "only" a small "doodle" by the artist. Image: blue News Autograph dealer Markus Brandes Markus Brandes has been an autograph dealer for around 30 years. His office is located in Güttingen TG. Image: blue News Signatures, letters and documents from famous personalities hang everywhere at his workplace. Image: blue News On the right is a letter from Napoleon in which he mentions a capitulation for the first time. The translation is on the left. Image: blue News Documents from mobster and criminal Al Capone are extremely rare. Brandes has one anyway. It is a note for his nurse. Image: blue News Brandes is also strongly opposed to counterfeiting. That is why he worked closely with the astronaut Buzz Aldrin. He eventually dedicated a personal message to him. Image: blue News Letters from Albert Einstein are also in Brandes' possession. Image: blue News One from singer Amy Winehouse is also on display. It contains a dedication to "Scott". Image: blue News One of the last records signed by musician Bob Marley. Image: blue News Not a complete painting by Picasso, but "only" a small "doodle" by the artist. Image: blue News

Markus Brandes has autographs and letters from Al Capone, Michael Schumacher, Napoleon, Albert Schweitzer, Muhammad Ali and many more. His profession makes this possible: he is an autograph dealer.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Markus Brandes is an autograph dealer and "handwriting nerd" who has been collecting, examining and selling original signatures of famous personalities since his youth.

In his office, he maintains a large archive of around 8,000 to 20,000 items - from historical figures such as Napoleon and Einstein to stars such as Pink Floyd, Bob Marley and Taylor Swift.

He sees manuscripts and autographs as a personal connection to history and sees his profession as an emotional, often long-term search for unique moments - not only as a passion for collecting, but also as an investment and a journey through time. Show more

The walls of the hallway are lined with pictures and autographs of personalities such as mobster Al Capone, musician Bob Marley and missionary Mother Teresa. The tour book of the band Pink Floyd is also on display. They are all originals that Markus Brandes has collected over the last 40 years.

But Brandes is not a fan - or not just a fan - collecting signatures is his profession. He is a so-called autograph dealer - or "handwriting nerd", as he describes himself. This means that he specializes in obtaining, authenticating, evaluating and selling signatures of famous personalities.

Among other things, he specifically searches for coveted autographs for his customers, visits estates, mediates between sellers and buyers, attends auctions and takes on numerous other tasks in the collectors' market.

He has been working with some customers for many years, while others purchase items directly via his website. However, it also happens that items are offered to him directly.

The passion began at the age of 13

He has had a passion for football since he was very young. He started collecting football players' signatures at the age of 13. He wrote letters to the clubs. "A few autograph cards came back from FC Bayern Munich and I had a great time," says Brandes. "I haven't let go of this fascination ever since."

His circle of friends also collect and swap autographs. Similar to the Panini pictures. At some point, he had all the cards his friends could offer him. So he starts writing letters abroad to get signatures from celebrities.

"I spent all my pocket money on postage," says Brandes. He sold his duplicate copies and eventually earned his first money. Even today - 30 years later - he still earns his money this way. At the age of 21, he set up his own business as an autograph dealer.

The three types of collectors

Brandes is originally from Germany, but has now lived in Switzerland for 15 years. His office is located in Güttingen TG. A small community right on the shores of Lake Constance. He now employs two people: a historian and a person who takes care of packing and shipping orders.

According to Brandes, collectors can be roughly divided into three types: The first is the classic fan. They focus on a single person who has made an impression on them, such as a sports idol, a historical figure or a scientist. For these collectors, the emotional connection is paramount, which is why they specifically collect personal items such as signatures or memorabilia.

The second type is less interested in individual people than in entire subject areas. This could be film history, Nobel Prize winners or manuscripts in general. These collectors systematically build up extensive collections.

Finally, the third type views autographs and manuscripts as an investment: historical originals increase in value in the long term due to their uniqueness and increasing demand, especially in the case of anniversaries or in connection with important events.

"I'm a bit of all three," says the 49-year-old with a laugh.

There is a story behind every piece

Brandes loves handwriting. When he talks about it and his profession, he is almost unstoppable. He opens the folder on the table. It contains hundreds of signatures, letters, pictures and autographs with personal dedications from famous people such as racing drivers, astronauts like the Swiss Claude Nicollier and former Federal Councillor Adolf Ogi.

«For some, the autograph is irrelevant, for others it can mean the world» Markus Brandes Autograph dealer

Brandes knows the story behind every piece. Finally, he turns to a page that stands out in particular: an original letter from the French statesman and former emperor Napoleon, in which he considers a possible capitulation for the first time.

"I get to know a person in a completely different way through handwritten texts and private correspondence than through a finished book or a movie," he says. "You discover a personal or even completely unknown side of a person that you find fascinating."

Letters from Albert Einstein, Napoleon and Al Capone

Brandes not only has letters from Napoleon, but also from Albert Einstein, Al Capone, the doctor and philosopher Albert Schweitzer and other historical figures. There are also countless autographs from boxer Muhammad Ali, singer Elvis Presley, musician Amy Winehouse and many other icons. The list could be continued almost endlessly.

He currently offers around 8,000 original addresses, with around 20,000 in stock. "However, the number is not very important because quantity is not quality," says Brandes.

Contemporary names can also be found in the range: singer Taylor Swift, actress Emma Watson, former professional tennis player Boris Becker, the late One Direction singer Liam Payne and many more. Prices start at five francs and range up to several thousand francs.

300,000 francs for 1200 letters

The most expensive object he has ever been involved in: he brokered around 1,200 letters from the estate of Emmy Martin to the Albert Schweitzer Archive for 300,000 francs. Martin was Schweitzer's secretary and confidante.

However, the question of the most expensive object is almost impossible to answer, because: "Some items are of great value to me personally, but do not have a correspondingly high market price," says Brandes.

He is particularly fascinated by the Pink Floyd guest book, for example, which hangs in his hallway. In it, the band documented the money they spent on drugs during their tour, among other things. Or a signed record by Bob Marley, including a mixing bowl. It was created during a phase in which his cancer was no longer treatable in Germany. It is one of the last pieces of writing from this time.

"There's a story behind it that fascinates me," says Brandes. For him, the value often lies in the context: "It arises when I have gotten to know the person, there is a connection to the story or an object is unique in some way and tells more than just a signature."

He doesn't accept every offer

He obtains the autographs at auctions, by post or through so-called autograph hunters. These are people who specifically stalk celebrities or attend events to collect signatures and sell them on later.

Brandes relies on an international network for this: trusted people in cities such as Los Angeles, Paris or London have excellent contacts, access to celebrity parties, move around the red carpet or are networked with people who provide information on where the stars are currently located - for example through their chauffeur.

But he does not accept every offer: For example, he once received three videos of the birth of Sylvester Stallone's children directly from his doctor by email. He declined. On the one hand for ethical reasons, on the other because he deliberately concentrates on written documents.

Collaboration with Buzz Aldrin

Brandes is attracted by the enduring. Writings that will still be relevant in years to come and have a history. "It gets really exciting for me when I can serve people who have been looking for something for years and I can give them exactly that," says Brandes.

"If a collector has been looking for a particular piece of handwriting for ten years to complete their mosaic, and you find that piece and can convey it, then the price almost fades into the background. It's simply an incredibly emotional business," he continues.

It also creates a close bond with customers because you become immersed in their passion. "For some it's trivial, for others it can mean the world."

«Hardly anything is as characteristic as the handwriting and signature» Markus Brandes Autograph dealer

Brandes himself spends a lot of time in front of the computer and follows relevant offers worldwide. He attends trade fairs, inspects estates and examines signatures for authenticity. He is also regularly called in as an expert, including on programs such as "Bares für Rares", and is a member of the Federal Association of Autograph Experts.

But that's not all: Brandes writes books and reference works on handwriting and is actively involved in the fight against forged signatures. "I'm a nerd in this area," he says.

That's why he also worked with astronaut Buzz Aldrin. The background to this was a British supplier who had forged numerous autographs of Aldrin and other astronauts such as Michael Collins. Brandes supported the investigation and helped to convict the fraudster. In court, Aldrin finally confirmed that they were forgeries. As thanks, Brandes received a personally signed dedication from the astronaut.

How forgeries can be recognized

Brandes now often recognizes forgeries after just a few minutes, if not seconds. "After 30 years of professional experience, we've had countless pieces in our hands. We also have more than a million comparative signatures, which we use depending on the time and era," he explains. There are minimal differences that change in the handwriting over time.

Brandes takes another thick folder from a shelf and points to a signature of actor and comedian Charlie Chaplin. "This one, for example, was made with a stamp," he explains. In one place, the color is much stronger than in others.

In addition, a comparison with other signatures shows that they match exactly to the millimeter when a ruler is applied. This is also an indication that a stamp was used. Many celebrities used this method because it saved time. It is not a forgery per se, but neither is it a genuine signature.

"Hardly anything is as characteristic as handwriting and signatures," says Brandes. Anyone who compares several authentic examples from the same phase will recognize recurring features. For example, a letter is not suddenly formed completely differently, and details such as dots or strokes usually follow fixed habits. "There are an incredible number of features of handwriting that always remain the same," says Brandes.

This combination can be used to check authenticity and sometimes even narrow down the period of origin. In the case of Beatles autographs, for example, he can determine the period to a few months based on typical developmental features of the individual signatures. If characteristic elements that are always present in comparable samples are missing, this raises doubts about authenticity.

New challenges through AI

However, the industry has also changed fundamentally over the last 30 years. The classic autograph is becoming less interesting; instead, the selfie counts. "The enthusiasm for personality has changed. Many people stage themselves on social media and see themselves as celebrities," says Brandes. Instead of having a signature, people may follow their idol online.

Collecting itself has also changed. People used to rummage through flea markets and stock exchanges and, with a bit of luck, discover rare pieces whose value was often only recognized by insiders. Today, almost anything can be researched in seconds. The classic "bargain" is much harder to find.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has also added a new challenge: Namely, the issue of provenance, i.e. proof of authenticity and origin. With the advent of AI, not only are forged signatures emerging, but also deceptively genuine picture proofs.

"I owned a supposedly signed record by Michael Jackson, but had doubts about the authenticity of the signature," says Brandes. "I later received a photo that was supposed to show Jackson holding this very record in his hands and signing it." But the picture turned out to be AI-generated. Photo evidence is therefore becoming less and less meaningful and increasingly difficult to verify.

"Signatures are a journey through time"

But Brandes is naturally not discouraged by this. He is facing up to the new challenges, can count on a loyal clientele and is already pursuing further plans: he is currently preparing to open an auction house in Germany.

"Signatures are not just fan merchandise, but a connection to another time," he says. "They allow you to immerse yourself in the past and experience it in your own unique way."

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