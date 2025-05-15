Not all plants should grow next to each other. A little care is required when planning your garden. IMAGO/Depositphotos

Want to start gardening but don't know how to organize your vegetable patch? Here are five tips on how best to organize your vegetable garden.

Valérie Passello

For a vegetable garden to thrive, there are a few rules to follow. And when you're just starting out, it's not easy to get everything right first time. Here are some tips:

Mint - the loner

Among herbs, there is one herb that you should not plant in your garden, even though it tastes delicious both fresh and dried: mint.

It is very invasive. If you plant it in a small corner of your garden, it will soon take over the whole space, spreading its roots throughout the soil and competing with other plants.

If you still want it as part of your vegetable garden, plant it in the ground with its own container that encloses the roots. Or move the mint to a pot outside the vegetable or herb bed right from the start.

Never combine mint with: Under no circumstances should it be planted too close to carrots, as they hate mint. Basil and parsley don't like mint either, as it suffocates them.

Available in countless varieties and extremely versatile in the kitchen: mint. But unfortunately also very invasive. Andrea Warnecke/dpa-tmn

Separate families

It is generally better to separate plants that belong to the same botanical family. This is because members of the same family have the same susceptibility to diseases and pests.

It is better to separate these plant families Brassicaceae: cabbage, cauliflower, kohlrabi, turnip, radish, rocket, cress, mustard, horseradish.

Asteraceae: lettuce, endive, chicory, endive, artichokes, salsify, Jerusalem artichoke.

Apiaceae (umbellifers): Carrots, parsnips, celery, fennel, parsley, chervil, dill, coriander.

Liliaceae (lily family): garlic, onions, shallots, leeks, chives, asparagus. Solanaceae: tomatoes, peppers, chili peppers, eggplants, potatoes.

Cucurbits (Cucurbitaceae): pumpkins, zucchinis, cucumbers, gherkins, melons. Fabaceae (legumes): Beans, peas, broad beans, lentils.

Goosefoot plants: turnips, spinach, chard, artichokes.

Not all plants like each other

In the garden, as in life, there are incompatibilities. Some plants tend to harm each other if they are forced to live together in the same bed.

These plants should not grow next to each other Do not mix tomatoes with cucumbers, fennel, potatoes and peas, except later in a salad bowl.

Leeks, garlic, onions or shallots do not get along with beans or peas.

Cabbage and strawberries do not go well together.

Neither do leeks and beet.

There is also no chemistry between carrots and beet.

Of course, there are other combinations that are not advisable. There is no shortage of literature on this subject, not even on the Internet.

You also need to think carefully about who grows next to whom in raised beds. Doris Kampas/Löwenzahn Verlag/dpa-tmn

These plants are good friends

However, some plant combinations are even recommended. These good friends in the garden will help and support each other, leading to higher productivity.

These plants grow ideally next to each other Spinach and strawberries

Garlic and strawberries

Radishes and leeks

Beans and cucumbers

Spinach and potatoes

Zucchinis and peas

It is impossible to list all possible combinations here. There is also a lot of literature available, for example from samenhaus.de.

One garden, but different needs

A vegetable garden is a small piece of land on which a variety of plants are grown. In nature, however, they would not necessarily live together as they do not all have the same needs. It is important to keep an eye on this in the garden too.

Make sure you find out about the soil quality (sandy, loamy, clayey, humus) that your plants need. It is generally not a good idea to mix plants that thrive in soils of different quality. Cucumbers, for example, need a nutrient-rich soil, while onions prefer a light, well-drained soil. If the two are planted in the same soil, it rarely comes out well.

One last tip for beginners: observe and make a note of what worked well and what didn't - that way you can improve from year to year!

These "weeds" enrich the kitchen and garden

Distinguishing between perennial and annual plants Perennial plants: These plants keep a bulb, rhizome or roots in the soil during the winter. This allows them to flower again in the warm season without you having to do anything special.

Examples of perennial plants are thyme, rosemary, mint, sage, rhubarb, artichoke, strawberry, evergreen cabbage, perennial leek and Jerusalem artichoke.

Annual plants: As the name suggests, the life cycle of these plants only lasts one year. They must therefore be sown or planted anew each year.

Examples of annual plants are: Cucumber, pumpkin, zucchini, bell pepper, eggplant, tomato, potato, carrot, fennel.

