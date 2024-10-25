Tom Hardy bickers for the last time with his alien parasite Venom, who has taken possession of him. The end of the trilogy is an incoherent mess that requires no brain cells.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Venom: The Last Dance" is the third and final installment in the film series about the anti-hero Venom.

Tom Hardy takes on the double role again and is convincing - but you shouldn't expect much from this movie.

An alien threat forces Venom to break away from his host - which of the two will come out on top? Show more

