Bernhard Russi has experienced many highs and lows. On "Lässer", the ski and TV legend talks about getting older, life at the limit - and reveals why success is not measurable for him.

For Bernhard Russi, age is just a number - so he still likes to push his limits today.

In a heart-warming message, former Federal Councillor Adolf Ogi explains what makes Bernhard Russi so special as a person. Show more

Even at 76, Bernhard Russi is still pushing the limits. "I like to talk about testing the limits," says the ski and TV legend with a smile on the talk show "Lässer".

After all, you can only recognize your own limits if you occasionally go beyond them. "You know yourself and know what you can do - when climbing, for example, I know the level of difficulty that I can safely master," says Russi. But that shouldn't remain the benchmark - not even at the age of 76. For him, age is just a number anyway.

Russi has no quarrel with getting older. When he looks back on his life, he says he has always been a realist: always satisfied with what he has - and not dissatisfied because of what he lacks. He inherited this attitude from his parents. However, that doesn't mean that you shouldn't continue to develop. "People are made to be successful," emphasizes the downhill Olympic champion from Sapporo 1972.

He still has a strong competitive spirit. Sometimes he has to slow himself down - even today. "When I'm out on my bike, I look at my watch and measure the time." For Russi, this ambition is like an addiction: "It's like a drug - a disease that you carry inside you."

Former Federal Councillor Adolf Ogi on his friend

One person who has had a strong influence on Russi is Adolf Ogi. The former Federal Councillor explains in the video why the man from Uri is still one of Switzerland's most popular athletes today.

"Adolf Ogi was a very important person - and not just for me," says Bernhard Russi. The former Federal Councillor gave alpine ski racing decisive impetus - and didn't mince his words as a coach back then.

"He spurred us on - and sometimes stirred the pot," recalls Russi. Ogi's principle remained particularly impressive to him: "There are dozens of people in the world who give 100 percent. You can only win if you go one percent further."

Russi has deeply internalized this philosophy. "I always did one more push-up," he says. And when he stood at the start on day X and asked himself why he should win, he told himself: "Because of the plus 1 rule."

In the talk show, Russi not only explains his plus 1 rule, but also what success means to him. It cannot be expressed in figures and is often confused with results. But for him, true achievement has little to do with medals, account balances or applause.

"You can only recognize success in the mirror," explains Russi. It's about being honest with yourself - and being able to look back and say: "Sometimes I turned myself off and didn't want to look at myself," admits the former alpine skiing co-commentator.

Russi reveals who taught him this mirror trick in the video.

