"I always say: everything in life is made up of coincidences - happy and unhappy ones" Heiner Lauterbach. Picture: IMAGO/APress

In the comedy movie "An Almost Perfect Proposal", Heiner Lauterbach plays a pensioner hoping for a second chance at love. A conversation about missed opportunities, the positive side of being a spitfire and wild times in Switzerland.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Heiner Lauterbach has been one of the most sought-after actors in Germany for 40 years.

As of this week, the 72-year-old can be seen alongside Iris Berben in the comedy "An Almost Perfect Proposal" in Swiss cinemas.

"Love should know no boundaries - and certainly no age limits. We humans should be able to love until our last breath," says Lauterbach in an interview with blue News. Show more

Hello Mr. Bötschi.

Grüezi Mr. Lauterbach - I understand that you speak Swiss German without an accent.

No, no, I just wanted to bluff a little with the greeting (laughs).

Then I'll do the same now: you know, Mr. Lauterbach, today we're celebrating our 40th anniversary.

What you don't say.

I saw you on the big screen for the first time 40 years ago - in the comedy "Männer" by director Doris Dörrie. Over five million people saw the film in cinemas back then - a record for a German film at the time. "Männer" was your first movie role and made you famous virtually overnight. What was it like for you back then?

It was an exciting time. Suddenly people I didn't know were laughing at me in the street. The movie "Männer" influenced my whole life later on. Since then, I can hardly walk the streets without being recognized. And I used to like sitting in cafés and watching people - but of course that's only bad if you're being watched yourself (laughs).

Did you think back then that you would still be successful as an actor four decades later?

I honestly never thought about that. I had no idea what I would become.

"Iris and I probably work so well in front of the camera because we have similar ideas about how we should practise our profession." Heiner Lauterbach and Iris Berben in the feature film "An Almost Perfect Proposal". Picture: DCM

How often did you get a second chance as an actor?

(Reflects) A second chance? I can't remember that. And anyway, it's still incredibly difficult to gain a foothold as an actor. I'm currently seeing this with my daughter Maya, who attended drama school in London for three years. She has been working as a freelance actress for a year now and keeps coming up against resistance - she is currently experiencing what I experienced when I was young. Before the movie "Männer", I acted in two or three TV films. "Männer" was my first real chance to really succeed as an actor - and I was lucky that this role made me instantly famous. I always say that everything in life is made up of coincidences - both happy and unhappy ones. "Men" was one of my lucky coincidences.

In your new movie "An Almost Perfect Proposal", you want to give love a second chance. You play the retired widower Walter, who meets his childhood sweetheart Alice, played by Iris Berben, again after many years. When was the last time you gave someone a second chance in real life?

Have I ever given someone a second chance? I'd have to think about that for a while - I can't think of anything at the moment.

Do you believe that forgiveness is worthwhile?

It depends on how serious the offense was. As the saying goes, everyone deserves a second chance. That's basically how I see it.

"An Almost Perfect Proposal" is a comedy for people who believe that love knows no age limit. Have I summarized that correctly?

Yes, you have. Love should know no boundaries - and certainly no age limits. We humans should be able to love until our last breath. Love keeps us alive. It is the cement of our society. And it's not just about love for our partner, but also the love we feel for friends, relatives and even our dog. Love for work, for music, for everything we do, is what makes our lives really worth living.

In an interview with Radio Antenne Bayern two years ago, you said that you can be "quite pedantic". So was it easy for you to play the old-fashioned and headstrong Walter?

Well, when I first read the script, this character was still far removed from me. Every day that I immersed myself more deeply in the role, Walter became closer and closer to me. When I look at the finished film today, I realize that Walter has a lot of me in him. I deliberately gave him that because I think it makes sense - it creates the greatest possible authenticity and a natural charisma.

Do you like spitters?

Even though I have lived a chaotic and excessive life at times, I have never had anything against spitters. What counts for me is not how many garden gnomes someone has in their garden, but the size of their heart. Quite apart from that: we all benefit from gnomes.

Why?

Because these people pay their taxes regularly.

What do you think of smart alecks?

It always depends on the dose. As we all know, it's the dose that makes the poison. Every now and then I'm a smart aleck too (laughs).

When, for example?

I correct my children when they are factually wrong in school subjects such as geography or physics. I do it to do them some good. And I think you should do the same with your friends - take the good things from them and drive out the bad.

My favorite line from Walter in the film is: "I'm a difficult person - and I love you."

(Laughs out loud) I also find this sentence beautiful, precisely because it is so paradoxical - also in its order.

Iris Berben and you make a perfect ex-couple in the movie.

This praise makes me happy. Iris and I probably work so well in front of the camera because we have a similar idea of how we should do our job. Iris is always perfectly prepared, knows the text inside out, works ten or twelve hours on set with great concentration and always gives everything for the cause.

The Swiss philosopher Barbara Bleisch told me in an interview: "Only those who dare and are prepared to lose, for example, can really love." True or not?

Another wise person - I honestly can't remember who it was - once said: "It's better to experience defeat in love than no love at all." I think there is a lot of truth in both statements. You have to be prepared to put something on the line in life in order to achieve something - and that also applies to love. I've never understood why people are together for 25 years and then suddenly move in together after years of not being able to make a decision. If a decision wasn't right, you just correct it later. But in my opinion, waiting a lifetime for enlightenment is simply not the way to go.

Do we find love or does it find us?

I think both are true. We have to look for love - paradoxically, it often finds us when we are not actively looking for it.

"When I look at the finished film today, I realize: Walter has a lot of me in him": Heiner Lauterbach on his role in the film "An Almost Perfect Proposal". Picture: DCM

You and your wife Viktoria have been married for over 25 years. How do you keep rekindling your love?

Attention is particularly important in the everyday life of a relationship. It's often the little things that count. Doing something that the other person wasn't expecting - for example, fetching a bottle of water from the kitchen.

Should you confide all your secrets to a loved one?

Is complete openness necessary for great happiness? I think it's about the more fundamental things.

Could you be a little more specific, please?

Since I've been married for the second time, I can just leave my cell phone lying around in the living room at home. There's nothing on it that my wife Viktoria shouldn't see. It didn't always used to be like that.

"An Almost Perfect Proposal" opens in Swiss cinemas on Thursday, February 26. What kind of relationship do you have with our country?

I've always got on well with Switzerland. I was 14 when I went on my first ski vacation to Zermatt with my parents. After that, I must have been there ten or twelve more times. I like the Swiss - and Swiss women too, by the way (laughs).

It almost sounds as if you had a good time in Switzerland as a young man.

Yes, I had some great times in Zermatt.

