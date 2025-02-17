A hairy affair for Heidi Klum (51), as she revealed in an interview with "Real Simple" about her new partnership with PosheEra. The model mom is struggling with more body hair as she gets older. Because she "likes it smooth", as she revealed to the magazine.
"I have chin hair and I have chest hair - I would say as long as my little finger," the 51-year-old explains. The hair suddenly appeared out of nowhere and the one on her chin is particularly tough. It holds on with all its might. "When I come in with tweezers and pull it out, it's a whole tree trunk," jokes the "Germany's Next Top Model" presenter.
Klum has never lacked self-confidence - thanks to her mother Erna (81) - but it is "strange what happens with age". The model told "Real Simple": "Suddenly your hair grows out in all sorts of places."
Mom Erna boosted Heidi Klum's self-confidence
Erna Klum always encouraged her daughter to love herself. "She said that you have to be happy with the person you see in the mirror. You live your life with yourself, and if you're not happy with yourself, it's hard to be happy with everything that happens outside of you," Klum revealed to "Real Simple".
The model is convinced that self-confidence improves with age. Klum always tries to be positive. "And I'm grateful for every day I have."