Heidi Klum uses tweezers to remove hair from her chin and chest, as she revealed in an interview. KEYSTONE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Even supermodels are only human. As Heidi Klum revealed in an interview, she has been plagued by more body hair over the years. On her chin and chest - "it's a whole tree trunk".

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Heidi Klum talks in an interview about unexpected body hair as she gets older.

The model reveals with humor that she suddenly discovered some long hair on her chin and chest.

Her mother Erna Klum gave her self-confidence at an early age and taught her to be happy with her own reflection. Show more

A hairy affair for Heidi Klum (51), as she revealed in an interview with "Real Simple" about her new partnership with PosheEra. The model mom is struggling with more body hair as she gets older. Because she "likes it smooth", as she revealed to the magazine.

"I have chin hair and I have chest hair - I would say as long as my little finger," the 51-year-old explains. The hair suddenly appeared out of nowhere and the one on her chin is particularly tough. It holds on with all its might. "When I come in with tweezers and pull it out, it's a whole tree trunk," jokes the "Germany's Next Top Model" presenter.

Klum has never lacked self-confidence - thanks to her mother Erna (81) - but it is "strange what happens with age". The model told "Real Simple": "Suddenly your hair grows out in all sorts of places."

Mom Erna boosted Heidi Klum's self-confidence

Erna Klum always encouraged her daughter to love herself. "She said that you have to be happy with the person you see in the mirror. You live your life with yourself, and if you're not happy with yourself, it's hard to be happy with everything that happens outside of you," Klum revealed to "Real Simple".

The model is convinced that self-confidence improves with age. Klum always tries to be positive. "And I'm grateful for every day I have."

More videos from the department