Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanović are going their separate ways (archive photo). picture alliance/dpa

Now it's official: the end for the former sports dream couple: Ana Ivanović has filed for divorce from Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around nine years after their dream wedding in Venice, Ana Ivanović has filed for divorce from Bastian Schweinsteiger, according to Bild.

Photos of the ex-footballer holding hands with a stranger on Mallorca - very close to the family finca where Ivanović lives with their three sons - caused a stir back in the summer. Show more

Around nine years after their romantic wedding in Venice, Ana Ivanović has filed for divorce from Bastian Schweinsteiger, according to the German newspaper Bild.

Separation rumors were already circulating in the summer, later the ex-tennis player confirmed the end of the marriage.

Photos of Schweinsteiger with a new wife circulated in the summer

According to "Bild", a new woman in Bastian Schweinsteiger's life is said to be the reason for the separation. Back in the summer, the newspaper showed photos of the 40-year-old holding hands with a stranger on the beach in Mallorca - just a few meters away from the family finca where Ana Ivanović lives with their three sons.

The couple have three children

Ana Ivanović and Bastian Schweinsteiger have been a couple since 2014. The former Bayern Munich star traveled to New York especially to meet the former professional tennis player - they are said to have hit it off immediately.

According to Bild, Schweinsteiger had a crush on Ivanović from a young age and even broke up with his long-term girlfriend for her.

Around six months later, they made their relationship public, followed by their romantic wedding in Venice in 2016.