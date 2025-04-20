"I had already enrolled at cab school. But then offers for roles slowly started coming in again": Sven Martinek. Picture: Getty Images

New job, conscious living, no more alcohol: actor Sven Martinek talks about his everyday life in his adopted home of Mallorca - and he reveals why he has built up a second mainstay as a couples coach.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sven Martinek almost gave up acting after reunification to become a cab driver.

Luckily, he persevered despite a long career slump. Otherwise, viewers would have missed out on many great TV moments with the 61-year-old, who is subscribed to likeable, edgy characters.

For example, in the ARD long-running hit "Morden im Norden", in which he has been investigating alongside Ingo Naujoks since 2012 - with fabulous ratings.

Or his appearance on "Traumschiff: Miami", where he plays a gallery owner who has emigrated to the USA on Easter Sunday, April 20 at 8.15 pm on ZDF.

"It was my first appearance on the 'Traumschiff' and a great time," says Martinek in the interview. Show more

Mr. Martinek, it is said that you always have your juicer and other kitchen utensils with you when filming in order to maintain your healthy lifestyle. What does that involve?

It basically includes everything - sport, nutrition. It's about becoming aware of your body, of your life. And the older you get, the more aware you become of some things. My girlfriend and I no longer drink alcohol at all.

There's this nice saying: "When the soul says to the body: you tell it. It won't listen to me." I work a lot on the subject of healing and have completed a lengthy coaching course. My girlfriend and I focus a lot on coaching couples. We give tools to people who are stuck in their relationship.

Do all these changes have to do with your move to Mallorca?

Moving to Mallorca at the end of 2023 was a very important step, I've been living healthily for a long time. I spent 49 years in Berlin. It was time for a change. Mallorca is a magical island. We had fallen in love and often went there on vacation. So it wasn't such a big step to say: why not live there?

Nevertheless, you still regularly appear in front of the camera in Germany. Next year you will be celebrating your 50th anniversary. How were you discovered as a child?

My cousin found out about an amateur dramatics group founded by a supervisor from GDR children's television. The idea behind it was: how about teaching children at an early age what this profession involves? After all, children go in front of the camera relatively unprepared.

She taught us the basics of acting every Monday at a school. When roles were to be cast with children, directors often came to us. That's how I got my first role.

You were already a child star in the GDR at the age of twelve. What memories do you have of that time?

It was a great time for me. I was so keen to play, to slip into different roles. And then I got the chance to be part of the film adaptation of one of the best-known books for young people. It was called "The Girl and the Boy", a very simple, sweet love story. It made me a kind of child star. I enjoyed it so much that it was basically clear that I would go to drama school later.

"I'm also interested in the human soul. What happens to us? How do we go through life?": Sven Martinek. Picture: Getty Images

Things went well in the years that followed. But what was it like to start all over again professionally after reunification?

First of all, there was quite a dry spell. You needed an agency and were completely new to a market that you didn't even know yet. It was a long time in which nothing happened. At some point I came to the conclusion: Okay, then I'll just have to do something else. I had already enrolled at cab school.

But then offers slowly started coming in again. My first major story was "Grossstadtrevier". This was followed by "Tatorte" and the series "Freunde wie wir". In the course of this, I was then invited to a casting for "The Clown". The rest is known.

You became famous in 1996 thanks to the RTL series. But there were conditions attached to the role, weren't there?

Yes, I had to make myself really fit for the role. For three months, I had a trainer at my side who trained me really hard. I went from 100 kilos to 85 kilos. That was a tough program for me, but also a matter of course.

After that, things continued to go steeply uphill, you played around 100 roles.

I don't know if it was 100 roles. But it was a lot, including many series like "Tierärztin Dr. Mertens". And then came "Morden im Norden", which we've been doing for 13 years now.

With so many different roles that you have played, are there still any wishes left?

I'm a big western fan. I've seen "Once upon a Time in the West" by Sergio Leone about 35 or 40 times. This archaic, western romance has always grabbed me. If something like that ever comes my way, I'll probably go for it straight away. Apart from that, it always has to do with the story, whether it touches me. If I can identify with a role, I'm grateful.

So the forensic scientist in "Tatort" would be the perfect role? You once said in an interview that you wanted to be a pathologist as a teenager ...

That's right (laughs). I wanted to be a pathologist a long time ago. My father had a friend called Dr. Herbert Grausam. That really was his name. And he took me to the pathology department relatively early on. I was able to see everything there. I still find the subject fascinating.

I've always had a special relationship with death. I'm also interested in the human soul. What happens to us? How do we go through life? Sure, acting is my profession. But I'm here to learn in this world.

