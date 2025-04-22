  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

George Clooney "I've never argued with my wife Amal"

dpa

22.4.2025 - 23:34

Actor George Clooney says he has never argued with his wife Amal.
Actor George Clooney says he has never argued with his wife Amal.
Picture: IMAGO/Avalon.red

It is often said that arguing is part of a good relationship. It's different for George Clooney and his wife Amal, the Hollywood actor has now revealed.

DPA

22.04.2025, 23:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • From heated discussions to ice-cold silence: arguments in relationships are part and parcel of many couples.
  • Not so, apparently, with George and Amal Clooney.
  • The actor and the lawyer have been a couple since 2014 and have reportedly never argued.
Show more

Oscar winner George Clooney ("Out of Sight") has never argued with his wife Amal, according to his own words.

"We try to find something to argue about," the actor said on the US program "CBS Mornings".

He feels so lucky to have met his wife. "I feel like I've hit the jackpot."

Couples therapist on arguments in a relationship.

Couples therapist on arguments in a relationship"Reconciliation sex as a reward does happen"

Clooney has been married to British-Lebanese lawyer Amal Clooney since 2014, and the two have had twins, a boy and a girl, since 2017.

George Clooney with dyed hair

Actor Clooney can currently be seen on stage in New York in the Broadway play "Good Night and Good Luck" about the anti-communist era of the 1950s in the USA.

He dyed his hair for the role of the legendary television journalist Edward R. Murrow. It was not his favorite look, he told "CBS Mornings".

"Nothing makes you look older than being 63 and coloring your hair," said Clooney. His wife thinks he looks "funny". His children laughed about it.

More videos from the department

More on the topic