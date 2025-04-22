Actor George Clooney says he has never argued with his wife Amal. Picture: IMAGO/Avalon.red

It is often said that arguing is part of a good relationship. It's different for George Clooney and his wife Amal, the Hollywood actor has now revealed.

From heated discussions to ice-cold silence: arguments in relationships are part and parcel of many couples.

Not so, apparently, with George and Amal Clooney.

The actor and the lawyer have been a couple since 2014 and have reportedly never argued. Show more

Oscar winner George Clooney ("Out of Sight") has never argued with his wife Amal, according to his own words.

"We try to find something to argue about," the actor said on the US program "CBS Mornings".

He feels so lucky to have met his wife. "I feel like I've hit the jackpot."

Clooney has been married to British-Lebanese lawyer Amal Clooney since 2014, and the two have had twins, a boy and a girl, since 2017.

George Clooney with dyed hair

Actor Clooney can currently be seen on stage in New York in the Broadway play "Good Night and Good Luck" about the anti-communist era of the 1950s in the USA.

He dyed his hair for the role of the legendary television journalist Edward R. Murrow. It was not his favorite look, he told "CBS Mornings".

"Nothing makes you look older than being 63 and coloring your hair," said Clooney. His wife thinks he looks "funny". His children laughed about it.

