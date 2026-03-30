"Crimson Desert is simply huge. If you want to see everything, you'll invest dozens of hours in the game. Pearl Abyss

"Crimson Desert" was considered the first hot contender for Game of the Year 2026. I felt completely lost at the beginning. After dozens of hours, I have now lost myself in the game world. But why is that?

Martin Abgottspon

Kliff dies within the first few minutes of the game. His throat slit, his troop smashed, his body floating in the river. But a mysterious force brings the main protagonist back, a friendly citizen pulls him out of the water, and shortly afterwards the resurrected mercenary leader cleans a chimney and rescues a cat from the roof. The opening reveals a lot about the game. Not about its weaknesses, but about its peculiar logic.

Kliff is the leader of the Greymanes, a mercenary force in the service of the king, and he actually has every reason to be bitter after his death. Instead, he remains largely silent, barely comments on world events and seems remarkably indifferent in the face of political intrigue, mysterious powers and the loss of his entire troop.

The main story, consisting of reuniting the troops, uncovering the machinations in Pywel's realm and discovering the force that brought him back, spans an estimated 50 hours and never reaches more than the level of a functional red thread. The hackneyed motif of the Chosen One, to whom the world owes its salvation, doesn't exactly add to the originality.

What slows the game down narratively is less the story itself than its montage. Chapters sometimes hang together without any recognizable link, quests pop up in the log without warning, and the pompously staged cutscenes cannot hide the fact that the dramaturgical tension is often lacking. However, as soon as side characters such as the organizational Marius or the notoriously drunk Yann join the troupe, the game gains some warmth. However, not enough to captivate me right from the start. Rather the opposite was the case.

Pearl Abyss

A combat system on the verge of being overwhelming

But where the narrative simmers on the back burner, the combat system turns up the heat. Light and heavy blows, dodge rolls, blocking and parrying - it sounds standard, but it's only the beginning. If you delve deeper, you get a system that combines parries with shields, disarming strikes, wrestling-style throwing attacks, magic focus and aerial combos on a single controller. Although some combinations require acrobatic finger combinations, you feel really powerful once you have mastered them.

You don't have to master everything. If you limit yourself to the basic mechanics and add one or two special skills, you can get through the game properly. But anyone who confidently parries and glides across the battlefield with lunges after ten hours of practice will understand why the system deserves its reputation.

In addition to the main character Kliff, other playable characters gradually become available. These include the nimble fighter Damiane and the heavy orc Oongka, who add a new dimension to the game with their weapons.

Bosses as puzzles, progression as a reward

The more than 70 boss battles are designed as a kind of playable brain teaser. A flying shadow demon cannot be attacked in the usual way - only those who understand how to get into the air fast enough to land a magic fist will end the fight after three hits. Anyone who doesn't understand this will experience a grueling encounter. This logic runs through the entire game. Certain techniques are not optional, but mandatory. This occasionally creates frustration, but more often the satisfying feeling of having really understood a system.

Character development works via so-called Abyss artifacts, which are acquired through battles, exploration or solving puzzles. They are used to unlock skills in the skill tree, improve basic stats or invest in equipment. Many skills can also be learned directly in the game world, for example by watching enemies fight.

The inventory, on the other hand, is a real nuisance: weapons, resources, quest items, recipes and even the silver supply compete for limited slots. Particularly in the first few hours, this regularly leads to the message that there is no more space available. In a game that is designed for discovery and gathering, this is a noticeable damper. However, you have to give the developers credit for listening to the criticism and expanding the original 20 slots to 50. A storage system for crafting materials has also been announced.

A world that explains itself

What makes "Crimson Desert" stand out from the crowd of open-world games is not a single system, but the way it is condensed. If you liberate a fishing port from bandits, you will see the population return, new traders appear and your reputation with the associated faction increase. This in turn leads to new missions, challenges and perks.

Only those who find out how to get to the village in the first place will gain access to a forest tribe. For a trade guild, you uncover a traitor and unlock a complete trading system that takes exchange rates and carriage capacities into account. The world changes, and occasionally a stranger will approach you to thank you for a deed whose consequences you hadn't foreseen.

In addition, the visual quality is one of the most impressive of recent years on the PC, according to reviews. I tested the game on Playstation 5, where the performance mode was unable to maintain the desired 60 frames per second. Balance and quality mode, on the other hand, deliver a smooth picture that is one of the visual highlights on consoles, despite minor flaws such as flickering ray-tracing effects.

Pearl Abyss

How important is a good story anyway?

After more than 50 hours, you regularly unlock new content and activities in "Crimson Desert" - camp expansion, farming, fishing, horse racing, arm wrestling, treasure hunting, fist fights, even a kind of poker. Each element works on its own, and together they create a game world that you don't want to leave, even if the story it tells is hardly worth mentioning.

The really interesting question that "Crimson Desert" therefore raises is a fundamental one: Does a game need a compelling story if the world itself is compelling enough - or does one only seemingly replace the other?