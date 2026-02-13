"Bares for Rares" "I'm curious to see what it is": "Bares für Rares" presenter Horst Lichter looks questioningly at the two small bottles. Image: ZDF The painting by Otto Pippel from the 1930s shows the view of Lake Tegernsee from the Wallberg and was worth 1200 to 1500 euros. Roman Runkel got the work of art for 1050 euros. Image: ZDF The toilet set with glasses, brushes and a mirror from the 1920s or 30s was also well received with an estimated value of 1000 to 1200 euros. Susanne Steiger liked the set very much, but was outbid by David Suppes with 1150 euros. Image: ZDF "Bares for Rares" "I'm curious to see what it is": "Bares für Rares" presenter Horst Lichter looks questioningly at the two small bottles. Image: ZDF The painting by Otto Pippel from the 1930s shows the view of Lake Tegernsee from the Wallberg and was worth 1200 to 1500 euros. Roman Runkel got the work of art for 1050 euros. Image: ZDF The toilet set with glasses, brushes and a mirror from the 1920s or 30s was also well received with an estimated value of 1000 to 1200 euros. Susanne Steiger liked the set very much, but was outbid by David Suppes with 1150 euros. Image: ZDF

A "cosmetic curiosity" caused great amusement on "Bares für Rares". Horst Lichter couldn't believe his ears when he found out its intended use. But as much fun as the rarity was, it didn't make much money. Or was it?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two small bottles caused a stir on "Bares für Rares".

Horst Lichter felt he was being made fun of when he found out what they were for.

The dealers also had a lot of fun and in the end André from Saalfeld received a bid, which he quickly accepted. Show more

"I'm curious to see what it is," "Bares für Rares" presenter Horst Lichter looked questioningly at the two small bottles that landed on the expert table in Friday's edition of the ZDF jumble sale show. "You've brought something crazy here," he greeted André from Saalfeld. "What's that?" Lichter wanted to know. André's answer was unexpected: "It's a cosmetic corrective for protruding ears."

Lichter felt he was being made fun of and looked at the expert Detlev Kümmel: "Really?" He just chuckled and nodded. This prompted Lichter to ask: "Where did you get that?" André explained: "We bought a house and gutted the attic. There was this dusty box in a dusty corner." He then read through the instructions: "That turned out to be a fun evening." André himself didn't know whether this was even a rarity.

"But it's not funny for the people who have it," emphasized Horst Lichter. But the object itself is. "Is this based on a scientific treatise or from a charlatan?" asked the presenter, looking at the instructions. "We already have a scientific basis," Kümmel explained the application. The sticky liquid was applied behind the ear with a brush. Then the second liquid was applied to harden the glue, "and then I put my ears on and wait a bit".

"Ear glue" causes hilarity in the dealer room

"Basically, the ears are glued on," summarized Lichter. The company name A-O-BE meant: "Protruding ear treatment." The expert narrowed down the age to between 1948 and 1950: "It's worth collecting, curious!" Lichter was therefore curious about the estimated price. André would have been happy with anything from five euros upwards. "If you have it somewhere, every visitor will have fun with it for a very long time," but Detlev Kümmel thought it was worth upwards of one euro.

The dealers certainly had fun. "What's that?" everyone asked. "I'm assuming that the dealers won't have a bidding war," said André realistically. "That's pretty bizarre," laughed Susanne Steiger. "I've brought a cosmetic curiosity with me," André introduced his rarity. Jos van Katwijk was delighted: "I'm starting with 30 euros!" André said yes straight away.

"I've never bought anything so crazy," laughed van Katwijk. "Very bizarre," congratulated David Suppes. "I didn't expect it to be bought for 30 euros," said the delighted seller, who wanted to donate the money.

Retailer gets beach volleyball training

The toilet set with glasses, brushes and a mirror from the 1920s or 30s and an estimated value of 1000 to 1200 euros was also well received. Susanne Steiger liked the set very much, but was outbid by David Suppes with 1150 euros.

The silver centerpiece in the shape of a sailing ship from the 1950s or 60s was worth between 1700 and 2000 euros. Benjamin Leo Leo won the bid at 1750 euros and immediately thought of a use for it: "I'll put sea salt in it."

The painting by Otto Pippel from the 1930s shows the view of Lake Tegernsee from the Wallberg and was worth 1200 to 1500 euros. Roman Runkel got the artwork for 1050 euros and David Suppes a beach volleyball training session with the seller.

The Art Nouveau hanging cabinet made of beech wood from the period between 1900 and 1910 was valued at 150 to 200 euros. Benjamin Leo Leo had already seen the cabinet hanging in his kitchen. But Roman Runkel snatched it from under his nose for 200 euros.

The two cross pendants, one from the late 19th century and one from the period between 1780 and 1820, had a total value of 1200 to 1500 euros. Susanne Steiger agreed to the desired 1200 euros because she thought: "It's also nice with traditional costume."