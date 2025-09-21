TV presenter Nik Hartmann was considered the "all-purpose weapon" of Swiss television SRF. Then he switched to private television, now he's back. A conversation about the comeback, the TV show "Happy Day" and God.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nik Hartmann is back on Swiss television SRF: next Saturday, September 27, 8.10 p.m., he will host the TV show "Happy Day" for the first time as Röbi Koller 's successor.

"Bötschi fragt" interview with the 53-year-old about his career as a radio and TV presenter, dealing with criticism and his most difficult live moment during a TV show to date.

"For my first 'Happy Day' show, I have one thing firmly in mind: I don't want to start sobbing," says Hartmann. Show more

Nik Hartmann, I'm going to ask you as many questions as possible over the next 45 minutes. And please answer as briefly and quickly as possible. If you don't like a question, you can also say "Next" once.

Good.

Dog or cat?

I like to be out and about in nature. A dog is a better companion there. But I also love our two cats and am always happy when I manage to get them to want to cuddle with me.

Guitar or flute?

Transverse flute.

Bravo posters in the teenager's room - yes or no?

I didn't have any Bravo posters on the walls, but I did have one with palm trees on it and a portrait of James Dean. But please don't ask me why I hung up a picture of the Hollywood actor. I can't remember.

Your explanation for why people sing in the shower?

The tiles on the bathroom walls make for good acoustics.

So you sing too?

Yes.

Which song is your current favorite?

I usually try to sing the song that I hear first thing in the morning on the radio. That means I put on my glasses, get up, go to the bathroom, turn on the radio, get in the shower and start singing.

About the author: Bruno Bötschi blue News blue News editor Bruno Bötschi regularly talks to well-known personalities from Switzerland and abroad for the question-and-answer game "Bötschi fragt". He asks them lots of questions - always direct, often funny and sometimes profound. It always remains open until the very last question as to where the fast-paced ping-pong will lead.

Your most revolutionary thought as a twelve-year-old?

That's a great question. I think ... (ponders for a long time)... the most revolutionary thing about me was that I always adapted incredibly well.

What youthful sin have you not yet confessed to your parents?

I have now confessed all my youthful sins to my parents.

The riskiest, the bravest decision in your life?

In retrospect, dropping out of law school and starting a family were my two most courageous decisions. But neither of them felt like it at the time.

You are seen as a media maker for whom things always seem to be going uphill. Looking back now, at the age of 53, would you say you had a plan when you entered the industry?

I didn't have a plan. I was a driven self-doubter. But of course I wanted to be a successful presenter one day - and also a bit famous (laughs).

Does being famous feel as fun and beautiful as you imagined it would when you were young?

Yes, absolutely.

"I had no plan. I was a driven self-doubter": Nik Hartmann. Picture: Keystone

What has been the most difficult live moment in your TV career so far?

On Friday, July 22, 2011, the Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in Oslo and on the island of Utøya. The evening after, the live program "SRF bi de Lüt" was scheduled, which I hosted. It was an extremely difficult moment - not only for me as the presenter, but also for all the other people involved. We all asked ourselves: Is it okay to be funny on a TV show so soon after such a terrible massacre?

Is it allowed?

We decided to go ahead with the show - with the necessary restraint.

From 1999 to 2020, you were SRF's "all-purpose weapon" and became one of the country's most popular radio and TV presenters. What is your formula for success?

Life is too short to say no.

Both professionally and privately?

Everywhere.

When your dog Jabba died 14 years ago, you and your four-legged friend appeared on the front page of "Blick". The news of her death was worth as much space in the tabloid as the resignation of Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand ...

It's impressive what Jabba has achieved with her death. I'll never be able to do that (laughs).

How did it feel at the time?

I only really realized what a big role Jabba played after the news of her death was published in Blick. For us as a family, life with the dog was normal everyday life. Jabba grew up with us and had already lived with us for ten years before she accompanied me on hikes for the TV program "SF bi de Lüt - über Stock und Stein". And of course it was great luck that the TV audience loved Jabba so much.

When and where did you receive the phone call from Nathalie Wappler, the head of Swiss television SRF, saying that you had been a renegade for long enough and should finally come back?

It wasn't Nathalie Wappler who called me.

Who called you from SRF then?

The editors of "Happy Day" and the head of entertainment.

What did you say?

I asked if they were sure they really wanted me? I was an old, white cis man. If they didn't want someone like that, we wouldn't have to discuss it any further. Which, by the way, I would have understood. After that, I didn't hear from SRF for a long time.

What happened next?

The next call came almost a year later. During this conversation, I was asked specifically whether I could imagine taking over the moderation of "Happy Day". In the months before, the SRF managers had obviously not found anyone else who wanted to take on this task (laughs).

"We all asked ourselves: can you be funny on a TV show so soon after such a terrible massacre?" Nik Hartmann. Picture: Keystone

Three years ago, in the "Blick" interview with Reto Scherrer, you answered the question of when you would go back to SRF: "Do you mean to the canteen or something like that basically?". You hardly expect a serious answer to this question. I haven't regretted leaving for a second yet."

It's true that I've hardly ever regretted anything in my life so far - not even my departure from SRF in 2020. The request from CH Media to become Co-Head of In-house Productions TV National came at exactly the right moment. The change felt good, just like returning to SRF now.

What did your wife say to you when you told her that you were returning to SRF?

Who else, if not you? Carla is always the person who says that, unlike me (laughs).

The medium of television is under pressure and Swiss television SRF is losing market share.

That's true. At the same time, the huge amount of attention that the change of presenter on "Happy Day" has attracted shows me how relevant TV still is. I also think that "Happy Day" manages to combine genuine emotion with good entertainment and a lot of relevance in an exemplary way.

As the future presenter of "Happy Day", I expected nothing more from you than the SRF advertising slogan I just heard.

(Hartmann laughs)

Several figureheads have left SRF Swiss Television in recent years - you're returning. Why?

I was one of the first to leave - and now I'm the first to return. I'm sure some people will soon follow me (laughs).

On Saturday, September 27, 8.10 p.m., you will be hosting the TV show "Happy Day" on Swiss television SRF for the first time. How are you feeling?

My nervousness level has risen brutally in the last two days. That also has a lot to do with the fact that I'm now constantly being asked about the first show.

Tears regularly flow on TV shows like "Happy Day". How close to the water are you yourself?

Very close - but for my first show I have one thing firmly in mind: I don't want to start sobbing.

How often were you moved to tears during the preparations and filming of your first "Happy Day" show?

It took me several times - which also has to do with the fact that we get to tell an extremely powerful story that really gets to the heart. I can only say that the production of "Happy Day" did an incredibly good job. I've watched the finished movie about the reunion at least six or seven times now and I was there live during filming, but I still start crying in the same place every time.

When TV shows comfort people - what happens then?

In such situations, a connection is created between the audience and the show. These are campfire moments that take on great significance, especially in these troubled times, and do a lot of people good.

There's still a week to go until your "Happy Day" premiere: What's still to come in the next few days?

Various meetings, lots of arrangements and a photo shoot with my co-host Kiki Mäder. But that can't take place until the middle of the week because the new broadcast decor is still under construction. Rehearsals will then start on Thursday in the newly designed TV studio. I have to say, I'm glad that the set of "Happy Day" is being changed slightly. It's a bit of a fresh start for everyone involved - not just for me as the new presenter.

The "Happy Day" logo has also been gently adapted in terms of color.

To me, it's like an old, venerable hotel getting new wallpaper and a new receptionist.

How is your stage fright?

Heavy - and I have to say, it gets worse with age. This time, of course, it also has to do with the huge interest in the relaunch of "Happy Day". I have to be honest, I've never experienced so much attention for a project in my career as a media professional. "SRF bi de Lüt" was a great format. But we never achieved such a great response - not even with the live shows.

Is your comeback on Swiss television SRF more heart or more bank statement?

Practically only heart (laughs).

What is your personal goal as the new "Happy Day" presenter?

It would be great if I could continue the legacy that my predecessor Röbi Koller and his team have built up over the past 18 years in a good way. Or to put it another way: "Happy Day" has managed to become Swiss champion. I will do everything I can to ensure that we don't get relegated in the coming season.

How often have you spoken to Röbi Koller on the phone in recent weeks and months?

Again and again - yesterday I also met him in person and this morning we wrote to each other.

Will your predecessor be present at your premiere in the TV studio?

No. Röbi is on his way to Chile right now.

"For the first 'Happy Day' show, however, I have one thing firmly in mind: I don't want to start sobbing": Nik Hartmann. Picture: Keystone

The last "Happy Day" show with Röbi Koller as presenter was watched by 501,000 viewers. That corresponds to a market share of 46.2 percent. How many viewers do you need to reach with your first "Happy Day" show for your bosses at SRF to be happy with you?

I don't have any targets in this regard. But I'm optimistic that we'll reach a similarly large audience - also because it's the first "Happy Day" show after the summer break and people are curious to see how the new presenter will do.

Is it bad when TV viewers think you're a bore?

Yes.

Annoyed when the media say you're "well-behaved, staid and grateful"?

Just like you copied that from another medium for one of your texts on blue News in spring 2024 ...

I wasn't copying, but correctly quoting from a portrait of you that appeared in "Die Zeit" in 2013.

Let's put it this way: back then, when Margrit Sprecher wrote this portrait of me in "Die Zeit", the three attributes I mentioned were correct.

How would you rate yourself today?

I am curious, grateful and a friendly person.

Do bad reviews still hurt at all after all these years?

Yes - that is, when the criticism is aimed at me as a person.

From the outside, your career seems to have gone smoothly. When did you have a crisis?

I had my biggest professional crisis a year or two before I left SRF. At the time, I felt a latent dissatisfaction inside me and started to doubt myself - until at some point I thought: "Sh....., I can't wear a cuffed shirt and go hiking with the dog until I'm 65.

At the time, I asked myself questions like: Is there really nothing else in my professional life? And am I really so dependent on other people's happiness?

My inconsistency was not entirely innocent of the crisis. It is what drives me to new ideas and topics even today. I would even go so far as to say that my family is the only constant in my life - otherwise I often drift off mentally ...

What is your workload at SRF Swiss Television?

I work part-time at SRF.

In addition to your work at SRF, you also work as General Manager of the Dylan agency. What are your tasks there?

The three of us founded this agency and develop creative concepts - in short, we do advertising. Dylan offers direct access to the music world through the involvement of the Gadget Entertainment Group.

How do you reconcile presenting "Happy Day" with running an advertising agency?

I already knew before I returned to SRF that we were going to set up Dylan. So we were able to contractually regulate the details of my "Happy Day" commitment in advance and transparently for both sides. The activities are clearly delineated.

"'Happy Day' has managed to become Swiss champion. I will do everything I can to ensure that we are not relegated in the coming season." Nik Hartmann. Keystone

"Happy Day" brings musicians and other celebrities to the stage - an environment in which Dylan is also active. Industry insiders find this proximity problematic.

My work with Dylan has no influence on editorial decisions on "Happy Day". It's not me as the presenter who decides who appears on the TV show, especially bands, musicians and singers, but the editorial team.

How important is television to the Hartmann family?

Still very important. Our family consumes audiovisual content every day.

What are your favorite SRF shows?

I'm a fan of the "rec." programs by reporter Donat Hofer. As a family, we regularly watch "Auf und davon". And I catch up on the latest news with "Tagesschau" and "10 vor 10".

Sounds like the perfect SRF viewer?

To achieve this status, I would have to switch on the SRF channel much more often.

As a TV presenter, do you differentiate between the private, the personal and the public?

That is fluid. However, there are areas that I separate quite clearly - for example the topic of "friendships". For me, Zurich is business and television, while Zugerland belongs to my family and friends.

In a recent portrait in "Glückspost", you and your wife revealed that you attend preventive couples counseling. Whose idea was it to mention this topic?

The topic came up spontaneously during the conversation with the journalist Remo Bernet. As far as I can remember, I didn't even mention the word "couples therapy", I just said that we had already had therapy together.

After that sentence, Carla looked at me and said: "Now Remo has the headline." That's how it turned out in the end. After the text was published, I was approached by several women who all said they were grateful that I had said that and that they had also given the text to their partners to read.

What do you learn in preventive couples counseling?

If you only go to therapy in an emergency, perhaps the only solution is to separate. Carla and I try to approach it differently and occasionally put everything on the table with a third party. In a therapy session, you're in a completely different conversation situation to when you're traveling together as a couple in the car or discussing complicated issues between a chair and a bench. I admit, I need this couples therapy.

But you still keep resisting it?

That's true - but Carla simply adds the appointments to the agenda. And after every visit, I always realize how good it does me.

You're 53 and have definitely reached the second half of your life ...

... you're mean (laughs). I don't feel that old. But whenever I look at myself in the mirror, of course I realize that I'm getting older.

It's even worse for me.

How old are you?

58.

Oh, I didn't think so.

Thanks for the compliment. When was the last time getting older felt really good?

It feels good every day. Because getting older also brings nice things with it. I no longer have to chase every trend. Let's put it this way: getting older can also be liberating.

"I'm a Christian and I believe in God - but not in an old, white man": Nik Hartmann. Picture: Keystone

Does death scare you more today than when you were younger?

Not death - but I am more afraid of illness today.

Do you believe in God?

I am a Christian and believe in God - but not in an old, white man.

Do you hope for an afterlife?

Yes ... yes ... I still have a very childlike impression of the afterlife.

Where does that come from?

It's influenced by the novel "The Brothers Lionheart" by Astrid Lindgren.

We're slowly coming to the end and thus to the self-rating test: you rate your own talent from zero points, no talent, to ten points, maximum talent: chef?

Eight points. I like to experiment in the kitchen and have a talent for bringing flavors together.

Joke teller?

Four points. I often forget the punch line while I'm telling it - and if I don't forget it, I usually mess it up at the end because I'm so nervous.

Husband?

Wow ... lick me, that's good ... seven points. If I stop resisting couples therapy in future, I'll even manage eight points.

Swiss of the year?

I'm too insignificant for that. Five points.

Even though you've already appeared on the front page of Blick?

That's only because my job is stupidly in the public eye.

When can we read Nik Hartmann's memoirs?

I don't see why I would publish a biography. It wouldn't be an exciting book. However, I have considered whether I should write a biographically tinged how-to book in which I tell how we as parents of an impaired child have mastered our family life.

More videos from this section