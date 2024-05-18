He loves black humor, but always remains charming. Comedian Frank Richter spoke to blue News about his stage shows, his self-doubt - and how his friend has changed him.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you "#LOVEMYJOB" is the name of Frank Richter's fourth solo program, with which the comedian and presenter will celebrate its premiere on Sunday, 15 March at 7 pm at the Volkshaus in Zurich. There are only a few tickets left .

The title seems well chosen, as Richter's humor is considered pitch-black in the comedy scene.

blue News editor Bruno Bötschi spoke to him about his self-doubt, his love of rollercoasters and how his relationship with his boyfriend has changed him.

"Through my boyfriend, I learned to see the good even during difficult times. My boyfriend is the most positive person in the world," says the comedian. Show more

Frank Richter, I'm going to ask you as many questions as possible over the next 45 minutes ...

... before we start this "Bötschi asks", I want to tell you a story. I recently met a journalist for an interview. After we had spoken for an hour, I told her to please send me the text for proofreading. Shortly afterwards, the journalist only emailed me her questions. When I wrote to ask why she had only sent me the questions and not my answers, she replied: "The publisher wants you to answer the questions in writing."

What happened next?

Interestingly, the journalist had already added the title and the lead to her questions. The lead stated that I had hosted the TV show "Glanz&Gloria" for five years. Anyone who quickly Googles me knows that this is not true. As a result, I decided to answer all the questions with some gaga statements. And you know what: the editors adopted all my answers.

And what nice things are written about you in this magazine now?

That I have two children and am divorced. That skydiving is my hobby and that an advertising campaign featuring my face will be launched in 2025. Now you know that I like to give gaga answers in interviews.

Today too?

No, because I feel valued by you.

How often have you broken off an interview?

Never before.

So once again: I'll ask you as many questions as possible over the next 45 minutes and you should answer as briefly and quickly as possible. If a question doesn't suit you, you can also say "go on" once. Black or white?

Black.

Why?

White is boring.

Do you prefer to watch TV with or without shoes?

As a consumer without shoes, as a producer definitely with.

Would you rather go to the hairdresser or dental hygienist?

Hairdresser. My hairdresser is a kind of general store. He also sells watches, toys and you can even have Botox administered in his salon.

About the author: Bruno Bötschi blue News blue News editor Bruno Bruno Bötschi regularly talks to well-known personalities from Switzerland and abroad for the question-and-answer game "Bötschi fragt". He asks them lots of questions - always direct, often funny and sometimes profound. It always remains open until the very last question as to where the fast-paced ping-pong will lead.

Home - what does that mean to you?

Sitting by the lake in Rapperswil on a warm summer evening.

Your absolute favorite place in Rapperswil-Jona, the place where you grew up?

As teenagers, we used to meet regularly at the "Nautic Pub" right on the lake. The pub still exists today. We even used to go there if we didn't have enough money with us.

Where would you send your favorite enemy in Rapperswil-Jona?

(Ponders for a long time) On a Sunday afternoon, I would send him to Strandweg. This little road is completely overrated. The lake is sometimes 200 meters away and hidden by houses.

The Knie circus has its winter quarters in Rapperswil-Jona: is it really true that you told a neighbor at the age of ten that you would one day perform at the Knie?

I can't remember that.

So you're not a circus fan?

I was more fascinated by the movies than the circus from an early age.

Do you keep a diary?

Two years ago, I was given the so-called "5-minute diary" as a gift. I admit, at first I thought it was silly to write down what makes me happy every morning and every evening. Now I wouldn't want to be without this diary. Every now and then I also write down what scares me. When I look back at it weeks later, 90% of the time I realize that my anxiety was unnecessary.

What did your mother teach you about people?

Most people don't care what you say or do because they're too preoccupied with themselves.

What girl's name was planned for you?

Heike-Nicole. The name sounds like a female truck driver from East Germany. Which isn't surprising, because my parents are from there.

Were you popular with your classmates?

From secondary school onwards, not before. During primary school, we moved four times and I always had to change school buildings. I was also a shy child.

"The limelight was there first, and only then did the ramp sowing emerge": Frank Richter. Picture: Andrea Monica Hug

Your favorite color?

Blue.

Your favorite vegetable?

I love onions because they are such a versatile vegetable. You can eat them raw, but also steam, bake, fry ...

The item of clothing you would never give up?

I would give away every item of clothing because none of them have any meaning for me.

Is it true that a form of ramp lethargy drives you into the limelight?

The limelight was there first, and it was only afterwards that the ramp sourness developed.

How is your stage fright before a performance?

Very well now.

Only 14 people wanted to watch your first performance as a comedian. Why did you carry on?

And not to forget: I invited these 14 people (laughs). Shortly before my first appearance as a comedian, I broke my wrist. I therefore had a lot of time to write my own program. Before that, I only wrote jokes for other comedians. My first ten minutes on stage were a lot of fun because I was carried by my 14 friends. That's why I kept going.

How was the second performance?

Horror. The gig took place during a colleague's birthday party. I didn't know anyone except him, forgot the jokes and didn't manage to connect with the guests. I didn't perform again for months after that.

Is wearing perfume on stage frowned upon?

No. I know several comedians who go on tour in a single costume - Helga Schneider, for example.

In one sentence: what characterizes well-made comedy?

Two words are enough for me: pushing boundaries.

Why is Frank Richter funny?

If you were to answer this question scientifically, it would probably have to do with the loss of his father in childhood and the later attempt to fit his mother in. Humor gives me a sense of power that I can use to provoke a reaction. That feels good.

What do you do to keep yourself in a good mood?

Coffee, watching Panda Bear videos and visiting amusement parks.

I assume you're about to take your first ride on the new Voltron-Nevera rollercoaster at Europapark Rust?

That's right. But before that, I'm traveling with my boyfriend to his home country of China. Among other things, we will be visiting the "Happy Valley" amusement park in Beijing. I love roller coasters.

Is your boyfriend a humorous person?

Mega.

Would you like to be in a relationship with yourself?

Definitely not.

What's your problem?

Too much self-doubt.

What is your best character trait?

I don't know if humor counts as a character trait, otherwise I would answer with reliability.

What would annoy you most about yourself?

Too much self-doubt.

"#LOVEMYJOB" is the name of your current stage program. How long have you been working on it?

Give or take two years. There are comedians like Helga Schneider who say at some point: "The premiere of my new program will take place in six months." Then they start writing the jokes. I approach things differently.

How differently?

I write my program in bites and test these bites again and again in front of an audience. I admire comedians who go on stage with a program and finish it during test performances. This approach would be brutally stressful for me. When I bring a full-length program to the stage, I know in advance that 50 percent of the jokes will work.

"I would give away every item of clothing because none of them have any meaning for me." Frank Richter. Picture: Andrea Monica Hug

You define black humor "as the skillful exploration of comedic boundaries around taboo subjects." Could you be more specific, please?

Oh, that's incredibly specific (laughs). By taboo subjects, I mean illness, death, religions and sexual orientation. There's a lot of explosive material hidden in these topics. Personally, comedians with jokes that go further than the difference between the sexes pick me up more quickly. I have also written family-friendly jokes for comedians. But for me it feels much more like work.

What don't you make jokes about?

There are religions that I prefer not to joke about.

When was the last time you got a laugh stuck in your throat?

This morning - after a colleague showed me a video of a song by "Rammstein" singer Till Lindemann. The song was censored on YouTube. However, the uncensored version is still available on porn sites. I'm probably making some Rammstein fans angry now, but I find it disgusting and creepy what this singer produces in his videos.

Your website says: "Frank Richter is an author, presenter and stand-up comedian." Which of the three jobs do you like doing best?

That's difficult to say ... but it's probably the job of author. Even if people don't want to see me on stage one day, I can still write for other comedians. Because nobody knows who wrote these jokes. As an author, I also don't have to deal with the feedback immediately. When I'm on stage, on the other hand, every joke I make is immediately evaluated by the audience.

What was the most bizarre thing you experienced during your time as a journalist on the SRF program "Glanz&Gloria"?

I was visiting a woman for filming. At some point, she went to the toilet and forgot to turn off the microphone. I then heard her snorting cocaine up her nose on my headphones.

What time was that?

Just after ten in the morning.

Which interviewee has been the worst so far?

Andreas Gabalier. I've rarely met a musician who has behaved more unlikeable. Gabalier is arrogant, doesn't shake hands and is only nice to women. He is a classic button-pushing personality. His smile comes on when the red light goes on in the TV studio.

Can I write it like that?

You can, because it's common knowledge. I turned the interview with this gentleman into a stage act.

Have you ever experienced the reverse?

Some time ago, Melanie Winiger was my guest on the blue Zoom show "On The Rocks". I admit, I didn't have the best opinion of her. During the show, however, I was quickly proved wrong. Melanie is super nice.

Who is the coolest cervelat celebrity in Switzerland?

Baschi is super funny and authentic. I only know him from my work as a journalist. But I've often said that I'd love to be friends with Baschi.

You have carte blanche. Who would you ask for an interview - no matter where, living or dead?

Roger Moore. He was an absolute gentleman and the best James Bond of all time.

If you were stranded on a desert island with three celebrities, who would they ideally be?

Go on ... or is this answer important to you?

Yes.

Okay, I have to think for a moment ... I think Annina Frey would be fun on a desert island. She could also teach me a sporting exercise or two. It would also be nice with Pamela Anderson. I watched the Netflix movie "Pamela, A Love Story" and fell a bit in love with her. Pamela isn't as trashy as I thought.

And as a third person ...

... I would take Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling, especially for the eye.

"I'd say there must be 40 comedians in Germany who look better than themselves - first and foremost Alain Frei": Frank Richter. Picture: Photo: Andrea Monica Hug

Would you think it would be cool if the comedy format "LOL - Last one Laughing" also existed in Switzerland?

Absolutely.

Which nine comedians from Switzerland would you like to produce "LOL" with? In other words, lock yourself in a TV studio for six hours and then try not to laugh.

Joél von Mutzenbecher, Stefan Büsser, Sven Ivanic and Reena Kirshanaraja.

Who is that?

Two years ago, Reena won one of those Helvetian whatchamacallit comedy awards. And then Jane Mumford, Rob Spence, Joso Brica, Anke Engelke and Hazel Brugger should also be there.

And in the command center ...

... I would most likely see Patti Basler.

Why her?

Patti is good at controlling.

Do you still do everything for money?

Not any more.

Does good comedy make you happier than lots of money?

Yes.

Is there any comedy that makes you angry?

A lot of comedy duos make me angry. But I won't tell you which ones.

Why don't you like comedy duos?

Because duos often play with very clichéd characters on stage and their dialog is therefore completely contrived. Incidentally, by duos I don't just mean two people, but for me a duo is also a ventriloquist's dummy and the person who sticks his arm in it.

You're disparaging my homeland.

Are you from Kreuzlingen?

No, but from a town in the same canton. Which comedian is even better looking than you?

There are many.

Which ones?

I'd say there must be 40 comedians in Germany who look better than you - especially Alain Frei.

And in Switzerland?

Joël von Mutzenbecher is certainly right at the top of the list.

Fabio Landert?

He's also way out in front, at least among those people who like bad boys. But I think it's hard to compare the two of us.

Renato Kaiser?

Renato also has his appeal.

Jonny Fischer?

Do I have to say whether every Swiss comedian is better looking than me?

You don't have to.

I think Jonny Fischer looks better than me.

On a scale of one to ten points: How vain are you?

If I have to go on stage, I give myself five points.

And otherwise?

Three points.

Your favorite word in Swiss German?

Häx. I find this word really funny.

Why is it important to be a troublemaker sometimes?

The majority of people who live in Switzerland are very standardized. You can see this particularly well when you walk past a waste paper collection. That's why I think it's important, especially on stage, to break the mold from time to time.

What was the last song you danced to in your living room at home?

That was before I went to the Scooter concert.

Which song?

"One (Always Hardcore)". Music that my mother always describes as funfair techno.

"My friend taught me to see the good even during difficult times": Frank Richter. Picture: Andrea Monica Hug

If you could choose a superpower: Would you rather fly or be invisible?

Invisible.

And what would you do with it?

I would watch a lot of comedy shows and hang around backstage afterwards. I'd especially like to be in the dressing room with Ricky Gervais, because I really wonder what he's like as a private person.

What has been the happiest time of your life so far?

It was the time when I lived with two ex-schoolmates in a shared flat in Rapperswil. Our apartment had its own swimming area. I would move back into a shared flat with these two friends at any time. But they both have children now and unfortunately no longer want to.

Where does the completely relaxed Frank Richter lie?

In bed.

What are you afraid of?

Transience.

When was the last time life threw dirt in your face?

Oh, that's a nice question. It's a quote from one of my stage shows. Let me think for a minute ... Hey, that's a good sign that I have to think for so long.

Why is that?

My boyfriend taught me to see the good even during difficult times. My boyfriend is the most positive person in the world. He always sees the good everywhere.

Your boyfriend lives in Munich, you live in Switzerland. Do you like long-distance relationships?

I've been in relationships where there was only one canton in between and yet they felt more distant. A friend of mine once came up with a nice saying: Long-distance relationships are great, everyone enjoys them (laughs).

How and where did you meet your boyfriend?

Very unromantically via an app.

Do you sometimes think about death?

More often recently.

Why is that?

I turned 40 two months ago, so I've reached midlife.

Was there a big party?

Unfortunately not, because I had to work that day. But my boyfriend organized a surprise dinner for me.

Do you have a will?

No - but I do have a living will.

Are you a member of an euthanasia organization?

No.

Is there life after death?

Probably not. Ricky Gervais once asked on stage: What was your life like before you were born?

What was Gervais' answer to his question?

It will probably be very similar after we die. I think that's a wonderful answer.

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