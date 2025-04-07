Minecraft Birds of paradise Jack Black and Jason Momoa stand by each other ... and in each other's way. Image: © 2025 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. "A Minecraft Movie" is a colorful, humorous adventure with wacky characters and ... Image: © 2025 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. ... creates a diverse world of cube-shaped building blocks, just like in the game. Image: © 2025 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. The story is told from the perspective of the young outsider Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen), whose sister Natalie (Emma Myers) reproaches him for not getting on well at school because of his creative streak. Image: © 2025 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. Minecraft Birds of paradise Jack Black and Jason Momoa stand by each other ... and in each other's way. Image: © 2025 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. "A Minecraft Movie" is a colorful, humorous adventure with wacky characters and ... Image: © 2025 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. ... creates a diverse world of cube-shaped building blocks, just like in the game. Image: © 2025 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. The story is told from the perspective of the young outsider Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen), whose sister Natalie (Emma Myers) reproaches him for not getting on well at school because of his creative streak. Image: © 2025 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved.

The most successful video game of all time is being made into a humorous, action-packed and child-friendly film with "A Minecraft Movie". Jack Black and Jason Momoa provide plenty of laughs as the ultimate anti-heroes.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you With over 300 million copies sold, "Minecraft" is by far the most successful video game of all time.

"A Minecraft Movie" stages the popular game as a funny, adventurous children's movie.

Jack Black and Jason Momoa play two quirky birds of paradise who help a boy and his sister to save the world. Show more

"Minecraft" is considered one of the most popular video games of all time. It was developed and launched on the market in 2011 by Swedish company Mojang, which is now owned by tech giant Microsoft.

As a so-called sandbox game, "Minecraft" offers its players a high degree of creative freedom. "Build the world the way you like it" is the motto. In this way, the game promotes both creative and organizational skills and serves to develop solution strategies and logical thinking.

Creativity as the key to success

"A Minecraft Film" by Jared Hess makes good use of many aspects of the game and focuses on creativity as a meaningful human characteristic.

The story is told from the perspective of young outsider Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen), whose sister Natalie (Emma Myers) reproaches him for not getting on well at school because of his creative streak. An encounter with the crazy gamer legend Garrett "The Garbage Man"(Jason Momoa) changes his life abruptly and takes him on an adventurous journey.

A mysterious cube that Henry discovers in Garrett's junk store opens up access to the upper world through a secret portal. There they have the miraculous ability to shape the landscape themselves with cube-shaped objects.

However, malicious creatures such as zombies, skeletons and the Piglins pose a threat to them. In order to save the overworld from the Piglin leader Malgosha and get back home, they need the help of experienced 'crafter' Steve(Jack Black). He preaches that not only courage but also creative qualities are needed.

Funny adventure with crazy birds of paradise

"A Minecraft Movie" is a colorful, humorous adventure with crazy characters and creates a diverse world of cube-shaped building blocks - just like in the game. The film's highly praised creativity is particularly evident in the design of its characters and the visual realization - but less so in the storytelling.

Jack Black and Jason Momoa are birds of paradise whose visual appearance alone is enough to make you laugh. Black wears a magnificent beard and a turquoise sweater. Momoa's outfit includes a pink leather jacket, black leather gloves, reflective sunglasses and lots of metal jewelry - an offbeat 80s glam rock look. Slapstick moments and silly sayings provide plenty of funny moments on her adventure with the kids. A special flying interlude with a dogfight is particularly worth mentioning.

In terms of storytelling, however, "A Minecraft Movie" is very simple. The whole introductory phase, in which Jack Black explains the world of Minecraft, is even bad and superfluous. His lines and overenthusiastic acting are too clumsy. As soon as the central characters enter the overworld as companions, both the narrative flow and the humor improve. However, the movie offers hardly any surprises and many moments in the story are predictable.

With its narrative style, it is obviously aimed primarily at children. However, it will also be fun for adults, especially those who are familiar with the game and recognize all the characters and references. Anyone who enjoyed "The Super Mario Bros. movie" should also enjoy this one. However, "A Minecraft Movie" is definitely not on the same level - the characters from Mario's world are too iconic for that.

"A Minecraft Movie" is harmless and offers little emotional depth, but still convinces with crazy characters, a diverse adventure world and numerous funny slapstick moments.

"A Minecraft Movie" is now showing in blue Cinema cinemas.

