The original became a cult film with big names and a bad style. In the reboot of "Anaconda", a couple of friends in midlife crisis want to remake the classic. Then the shoot gets out of hand.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The cult film "Anaconda" from 1997 with Jennifer Lopez is getting a reboot with the same name.

In the new edition, Jack Black and Paul Rudd play the leading roles and shoot a movie within a movie.

During filming, a giant horror snake appears and begins to hunt the crew.

While the original film made for laughs due to its bad acting, "Anaconda" is more of a typical US comedy in the year 2025. Show more

"Yet another reboot. Hollywood has run out of new ideas!" This self-deprecating quote from the remake of "Anaconda" probably spoke from the heart of many film fans.

"Ghostbuster", "Matrix", "Scream", "Indiana Jones", "Twister", "The Crow", "Road House" and on and on. In the last five years, cinemas have been flooded with titles that were successful in the 80s and 90s.

Jack Black takes over for Jennifer Lopez

So in 2025, the cult film "Anaconda" from 1997 with Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube is also getting a kiss on the hand. However, the plot is not a simple retelling of the original.

The main roles are now played by Jack Black and Paul Rudd as best friends who are going through a mid-life crisis and want to fulfill their childhood dream: To remake this very cult movie. A real giant snake appears on the set in the Amazon and begins to hunt the crew.

"Anaconda" will be shown at blue Cinema from December 25, 2025.

